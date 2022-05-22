Munawar Faruqui-Nazila Sitashi share lovely photos as former celebrates his Lock Upp win

Here are the latest gorgeous pictures of the lovebirds Munawar Faruqui and Nazila Sitashi shared by the couple on their social media.

A few days after winning the first season of the captive reality show Lock Upp on May 7, Munawar Faruqui threw a small party for his friends and family. His girlfriend Nazila Sitashi shared the pictures from the event on her Instagram account, check them out here. (All Images: Munawar Faruqui-Nazila Sitashi/Instagram)

1. Lovebirds Munawar Faruqui-Nazila Sitashi

1/7 Munawar Faruqui and Nazila Sitashi have been grabbing the limelight since the stand-up comic won the first season of Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

2. Munawar Faruqui-Nazila Sitashi can't stop looking at each other

2/7 In this adorable photo, Munawar and Nazila are lost in each other's eyes. The couple looked beautiful in the traditional outfits that they wore at the party.

3. Nazila Sitashi's caption

3/7 Sharing these lovely photos, Nazila Sitashi, a social media influencer who goes by the name 'nazilx' on Instagram, wrote, "dil ki raunak" with a red heart emoji.

4. Munawar Faruqui-Anjali Arora

4/7 While Anjali Arora confessed that he had feelings for Munawar in Lock Upp at one point, the stand-up comic stayed true to her love outside, Nazila.

5. The Mashallah Jodi

5/7 Netizens can't stop pouring their love for Munawar Nazila as the comments section in these photos is filled with Instagram users calling them Mashallah.

6. Munawar Faruqui-Nazila Sitashi in Bigg Boss OTT?

6/7 It is rumoured that the couple has been approached to participate in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, the digital-only version of the reality show.

7. Munawar Faruqui-Nazila Sitashi at Dhaakad screening