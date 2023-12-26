Headlines

Munawar's former partner Nazila talks about 'women who pretend to support other women', netizens call it a dig at Ayesha

Several netizens felt that Nazila's latest tweet about 'women who pretend to support other women', is a cryptic dig at Ayesha Khan, who is currently in Bigg Boss 17 with Munawar Faruqui.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 08:08 AM IST

article-main
The latest tweet of Nazila Sitashi, actor and Munawar Faruqui's former girlfriend (as she announced on her Instagram Live) has left netizens assuming that she has taken a cryptic dig at Ayesha Khan. Social media influencer and actor Ayesha, who participated in Bigg Boss 17, pretending to expose Munawar Faruqui, has been seen being supportive and extra sweet towards Munawar. Before entering Bigg Boss 17, Ayesha accused Munawar of two-timing. 

After she entered the show, Ayesha confronted Munawar and made him admit that he was seeing her, and still had feelings for Nazila. Munawar cried and apologised to Ayesha multiple times, and she forgave him. However, in the past few days, Ayesha and Munawar have grown close, and their bond has left housemates and netizens puzzled. Now, even Nazila made a cryptic comment on Ayesha. Without naming anyone, Nazila wrote on her X (formerly Twitter), "There are women that actually support women and women who pretend to support other women for male attention." 

Here's the comment

As soon as Nazila posted, several netizens commented with mixed opinions. A netizen wrote, "Nazila Exposing #ManaraChopra And Her friend #AyeshaKhan." Another netizen wrote, "If you are exposing #AyeshaKhan now then why did you make the mistake of sharing everything with her?" One of the netizens wrote, "So your problem is that so much hard work you have done just to defame Munawar now Ayesha went to Munawar side it's hurt you right? But your game is still on." An internet user wrote, "In case if you realize that Ayesha brainwashes you against Munawar still you can control some damages might be once Munawar comes out maybe he will be a bit happy bcz he loves you like crazy." 

In the Monday episode, Ayesha was seen giving a hair massage to Anurag Dobhal, leaving Munawar fumed. Later, he confessed his feelings to Ayesha and admitted that he didn't like her gesture towards Anurag. Bigg Boss 17 is currently streaming on Colors and Jio Cinema. 

