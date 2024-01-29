Twitter
Munawar Faruqui breaks silence on being called ‘fixed winner’ of Bigg Boss 17: ‘Mujhe lagta hai yeh…’

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 11:47 PM IST

Munawar Faruqui recently beat Abhishek Kumar to win Bigg Boss 17 trophy and is celebrating in Dongri with his fans and family. However, some of the viewers think that the winner was fixed. Munawar has now broken his silence on this in an interview. 

In a recent interview, Munawar Faruqui told ETimes, "Yaar fixed winner ko itna sab go through karna pade toh it can’t be a fixed winner (If one has to go through so much scrutiny as a supposed fixed winner, then it can't truly be a fixed winner). If I would have been a fixed winner I would have got everything on a platter. Pura season gawah hai (The whole season if proof) that I’ve got nothing on a platter, I’ve worked hard and a lot. My answer to people, who are calling me a fixed winner is – ‘Just sit and watch the entire season and you will realise that it wasn’t fixed’."

He further added, "Having said that, people can have that feeling because, when you have a strong fanbase, and you do such reality shows a lot of things are at stake and you lose a few things. To win things, then you give it your best. Mujhe lagta hai ye pyaar hai logon ka (I think I won because of people's love), and people who are calling me me fixed winner, I can’t change their opinion. Maybe before going to Bigg Boss I would have wanted to change perceptions, but now I feel I can’t change everyone." 

The Bigg Boss 17 grand finale saw a star studded night. From Bharti and Krushna making everyone laugh their hearts out to Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty vibing with Salman Khan and making audience nostalgic, the 6-hour long finale ended with Munawar Faruqui beating the other four finalists, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mahshettey. 

Munawar Faruqui’s journey in the show has been a controversial one with him being labelled as womaniser, however, he denied any claims and accepted everything with an apology. Along with the golden trophy of Bigg Boss 17, Mumawar Faruqui also took home a swanky new Hyundai Creta and Rs 50 lakh cash prize with him.

Read Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui says win makes him want to be better person: ‘I don't want to hurt...' | Exclusive

