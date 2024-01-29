Twitter
Munawar Faruqui poses with 'bade bhai' Salman Khan after winning Bigg Boss 17, says 'trophy Dongri aa hi gayi'

Munawar Faruqui defeated Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Mashettey in the Grand Finale to win Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17 and took home the cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and the brand new Hyundai Creta.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 11:25 AM IST

The popular stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui won the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 on Sunday, January 28. He defeated Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Mashettey in the Grand Finale and took home the cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and the brand new Hyundai Creta.

In his first Instagram post after winning the show, he shared a photo with the superstar Salman Khan, who has been hosting Bigg Boss since its fourth season in 2010. The two of them held the Bigg Boss 17 trophy in the photo, which has now gone viral on social media with fans congratulating the stand-up comic in the comments section.

Along with the photo, Munawar wrote, "Bohot bohot shukriya janta aapke pyaar aur support ke liye aakhir kar trophy Dongri aa hi gayi (thank you my fans for all the love and support. Finally the trophy came to Dongri). Special thanks to bade Bhai @beingsalmankhan sir for all your guidance. Saari #MunawarKiJanta aur #MunawarKeWarrior ka dil se shukriya (thanks to all of my fans from the bottom of my heart)."

Munawar faced a challenging journey inside the Bigg Boss 17 house as truths about his romantic relationships came out in the open. Ayesha Khan, whom he dated briefly before entering the show, came as a wild card entry and made several allegations against him. Though his game weakened a bit, his shayaris and humour helped him survive the show.

Bigg Boss 17 is the second reality show that Munawar has won. In 2022, he won the first season of Lock Upp. Hosted by Kangana Ranaut, the show's concept was similar to Bigg Boss itself. The stand-up comedian had then defeated Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, Anjali Arora, and Azma Fallah in the Grand Finale.

