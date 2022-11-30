Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

'Mouth of word': Shehnaaz Gill drops trailer of her hilarious interview with Ayushmann Khurrana

Shehnaaz Gill posted the trailer for the second episode of her show which features An Action Hero star Ayushmann Khurrana.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 10:51 PM IST

'Mouth of word': Shehnaaz Gill drops trailer of her hilarious interview with Ayushmann Khurrana
Credit: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill, One of the most loved actress-singer, never fails to amuse her fans with her jolly nature and her amazing fashion sense. To woo her fans and to keep entertaining them, the Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan actress has also started her own show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill which streams on the actress’ youtube channel.

In its First episode, the singer-turned-actress interviewed Rajkumar Rao who was promoting his movie Monica O My darling. Today, on Wednesday, Shehnaaz posted the trailer for her second episode that features Ayushmann Khurrana who is going to promote his movie An Action Hero. The hilarious viral reel has created immense excitement among their fans. The actress’ post read, "An Action Hero meets Deso Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill...yeh to sirf Trailer hai..full video out tomorrow at 11 am on my youtube Channel."

In the Trailer, Shehnaaz Gill appreciates Ayushmann Khurrana by saying, "You’re the first person who is not doing promotion," to which the actor replies, "I am very bad at promotions." The Bigg Boss 13 star then added, "if the movie is good, you don’t need promotion’ and this is where the goofiness of the actress leads her to make a cute mistake that makes An Action Hero star Laugh his lungs out and then correct her softly.

Furthermore, The chat show host made a funny comment by saying, "Aapki movie aapki in Harkaton ki wajah se hi chalegi." Ayushmann then goes on to invite the host for the movie’s screening to which he gets an adorable question from Shehnaaz, "What should I wear."

The two of them could be seen heaping praise on each other when Shehnaaz called Ayushmann a natural actor and the actor could be seen mentioning that such interviews can only be taken by Shehnaaz Gill. Last but not least, the Bigg Boss 13 star made a sweet request to give her a cute hug and An Action hero star couldn’t deny it. The trailer has increased the enthusiasm in the audience as the candidness of Shehnaaz Gill is irresistible and that is what made this reel out of the box. 

Read|Shehnaaz Gill runs away after seeing pet lioness, chants 'Waheguru saache paatshah' in fear

For the unversed, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen as the lead in the upcoming action thriller directed by Anirudh Iyer. Malaika Arora will also be seen in the movie grooving and showing her spectacular moves on the song ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’. Other than this, Jaideep Ahlawat will also be seen in a crucial role and the movie is all set to hit the floors on December 2.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Not just Nick Jonas, THESE celebs too have been diagnosed with diabetes in the past
Urvashi Rautela should be next Barbie girl, these pics are proof
Enola Holmes 2, Khakee The Bihar Chapter, Monica O My Darling, Tanaav: OTT release in November 2022
5 times Malaika Arora aced with her stunning outfits
Buttermilk health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include chaas in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden number within 8 seconds?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.