Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey gets into verbal spat with Ali Merchant- WATCH

Kangana Ranaut’s controversial show Lock Upp has become one of the most popular reality shows in India. Everyday we witness fights, controversies and much more. Now, the show is making headlines after Poonam Pander lashed out at Ali Merchant who pushed fellow contestant Anjali Arora.

It all started when Anjali Arora went to take a shower after borrowing Poonam Pandey’s hairdryer. After this, Azma took the hairdryer and hides it in Mandana’s T-shirt after which fight occurred. After not finding the dryer anywhere, the dup decided to check everyone’s bags. “I don’t know where these folks come from, such cheap individuals,” said Poonam.

Hearing this Ali Merchant got angry and asked her to not drag everyone in this. Anjali Arora also starts arguing with Ali, meanwhile, Poonam Pandey shows middle figure to the actor.

Meanwhile, One of the strongest contestants of Lock Upp Karanvir Bohra has been evicted from Kangana Ranaut’s show after wildcards Zeeshan Khan and Vinit Kakar eliminated him using their special powers. Fans are really upset after his eviction.

The official page of Alt Balaji dropped a video in which a jailer can be seen announcing the eviction. Sharing the video, the page wrote, “Lock Upp mein aaya unexpected flip and Karanvir Bohra hogaye Locked Out.” Fans took to the comment box and expressed their disappointment. One of them wrote, “No kv ko wapis Lao he DESERVES to stay.” The second one mentioned, “Kv ko kyu evict kiya yrrrr.” The third person mentioned, “Strong blue team blue team ko todna chahte the makers.”

Earlier, Chetan Hansraj, who was removed from the current reality show 'Lock Upp' for misbehaving, had apologised for his actions. Chetan had entered the show as the 15th contender earlier this week. Before he was kicked off the show, he was spotted abusing the jailor, Karan Kundrra.

He published a video on his Instagram apologising to Karan. He can be heard saying, “Karan bhai, I am really very sorry bro. I feel really, very embarrassed. I had told you earlier as well that I did not mean to say anything to you. I thought jailor is the person who comes inside the jail daily for us to take oath. I really made a mistake. Under the pressure of this show, no sleep no food, just non-stop fighting over there. Constantly people are fighting , I really cracked. It brought out the worst in me."





