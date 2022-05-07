Lock Upp Finale: Ali Mercchant wants THIS contestant as show's winner

Lock Upp

Lock Upp Season 1 will have a grand finale on Saturday, and everyone in the audience is eager to see who will win the show. Ex-contestant Ali Mercchant has also expressed his views on the big final night, and he has supported Munawar Faruqui for the title.

Ali considers Lock Upp as a game-changer, and he also believes that Munawar deserves the trophy as he has been contributing to the game from the beginning. Mercchant shared a video on his Twitter in which he has requested to vote for Faruqui. As per Ali, Munawar has thoroughly entertained the audience, he possesses a clean heart, and he is the one who has made and maintained bonds inside the competitive game. Let's hear it from Ali itself.

Here's Ali rooting for Munawar

Right now, the top 6 finalists' destiny has been put to the litmus test. Munawar Faruqui, Prince Narula, Shivam Sharma, Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora and Azma Fallah have kept the audience engaged, and now one of them will be the winner of Lock Upp season one. Another ex-contestant Kaaranvir Bohra has selected his favourite top 3 contestants for the finale, Shivam Sharma, Payal Rohatgi, and Munawar Faruqui.

Here's Kaaranvir's post

IndianExpress.com reports that while the prize money has yet to be revealed by the producers, insiders say it might range from Rs 5 to Rs 25 lakh. The winner may also get other sponsored prizes in addition to the trophy. We've seen the 'kaidis' in their jail uniform all along, but now they're ready to show off their stylish avatars in the finale. They will not only be dressed to nines for the day, but they may also perform dance numbers during the finale. Kangana Ranaut, the host, and Karan Kundrra, the jailor, will both perform. For the finale, the team will be joined by a number of special guests.