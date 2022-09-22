KWK 7: Bhavana Pandey defends daughter Ananya Panday after host claims that Liger actress has 'dated two boys'

Ananya Pandey

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, Ananya Pandey's mother Bhavana Pandey, and Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor appeared on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 7 this week. As expected the episode was juicy enough with its revelations, and Gauri's return to KWK after 18 years made the coffee more brewer.

During the rapid-fire round, Karan asked Gauri about dating advice she would like to give to her daughter, and upcoming actress Suhana Khan. Gauri replied, "Never date two boys at the same time. Never." Karan responded to Gauri's suggestion and said, "Good advice."

Soon, Karan looked at Bhavana Pandey, and said, "I think Ananya has done that already." Bhavana said, "Has she?" Karan replied, "Ya. I think she was oscillating in between." Panday replied to him back saying, "No, she was thinking of two so she broke up with one." They all burst out laughing. For the unversed, Ananya recently broke up with Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter.

In the show, Karan Johar shares what a gentleman SRK is not just on screen, but off-screen too while stating how during parties at home, as a gracious host, Shah Rukh Khan always walks a guest to their car, Gauri discloses that it is this particular 'precious' habit of her superstar husband that sometimes annoys her.

"He is always seeing off the guest to their car. Sometimes I feel like he spends more time outside than inside the hour during parties. Then people start looking for him. It makes me feel like we are having the party outside on the road rather than inside the house!" vented Gauri Khan. Meanwhile, during one of the segments of the show, when Karan Johar asks Gauri to give a film title to her love story with Shah Rukh Khan, she says it would be Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, adding that she loves the film.