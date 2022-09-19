Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan reveals one 'precious' habit of Shah Rukh Khan that annoys her

SRK-Gauri Khan/File photo

Koffee With Karan 7: After Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, a brand new trio will be seen gracing the Koffee couch in the show's latest episode. Producer, interior designer and entrepreneur Gauri Khan along with close friends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey of The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives fame will be seen brewing some pipping hot conversations as they bring in all the elements of candid, humour and wit. The three women will be seen spilling the beans on airport looks and Bollywood parties as Gauri makes her return on the show after a gap of 17 years and Maheep and Bhavana, mark their Koffee debuts.

Talking about Gauri returning as a guest on the show, the entrepreneur will be seen talking about her husband, the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan while revealing the one 'precious' habit of the superstar that sometimes annoys her.

As Karan Johar shares what a gentleman SRK is not just on screen, but off-screen too while stating how during parties at home, as a gracious host, Shah Rukh Khan always walks a guest to their car, Gauri discloses that it is this particular 'precious' habit of her superstar husband that sometimes annoys her.

"He is always seeing off the guest to their car. Sometimes I feel like he spends more time outside than inside the hour during parties. Then people start looking for him. It makes me feel like we are having the party outside on the road rather than inside the house!" vented Gauri Khan.

Meanwhile, during one of the segments of the show, when Karan Johar asks Gauri to give a film title to her love story with Shah Rukh Khan, she says it would be Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, adding that she loves the film.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 will be available to all platform subscribers every Thursday at 12 am exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans in the U.S., Koffee with Karan Season 7 will stream exclusively on Hulu.