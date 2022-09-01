Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Koffee With Karan 7: Tiger Shroff confesses he's single, says he's infatuated with Shraddha Kapoor

Koffee With Karan 7: "I am single. I think so at least and I am currently looking around," admitted Tiger Shroff on Karan Johar's show.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 07:19 AM IST

Koffee With Karan 7: Tiger Shroff confesses he's single, says he's infatuated with Shraddha Kapoor
Koffee With Karan/File photos

Tiger Shroff manifests a name in the all-new episode of Hotstar Specials Koffee With Karan Season 7

The ninth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will  feature – Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon; stream it on September 1st, at 12 am, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar

The manifestation game has been going strong in Disney+ Hotstar’s Koffee With Karan Season 7. From Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Pandey to Sidharth Malhotra, stars are not shying away from naming who resides in their heart. In the season's ninth episode, the couch brings together two stars who started out as debutants together but have now carved a niche name in the hearts of viewers.

This week, 'action star' Tiger Shroff graces the couch alongside his former co-star Kriti Sanon. The duo makes viewers' hearts hopscotch with their manifestations, confessions and never-before-heard conjectures.

Tiger Shroff, for the longest time, has been fiddling with the game, is he single? However, in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, the actor finally comes clean, or so we would like to believe. Sitting cool behind his coloured shades, the star finally reveals his relationship status. "I am single. I think so at least and I am currently looking around," admitted the star.

However, the star did not just stop at the mere acceptance of his singlehood. He also went ahead to manifest a name that very few have linked with him.

"I have always been infatuated by Shradha Kapoor. I think she is great!" Tiger Shroff said.

Well, talking about his love life, Tiger was rumoured to be dating Disha Patani. Earlier this month, many reports claiming that the two have broken up started circulating. Both the actors have never openly admitted to being in a relationship but have on various occasions been snapped together by the paparazzi.

On the work front, Tiger will be next seen in Ganpath: Part 1 alongside Kriti Sanon. The film is slated for release on the occasion of Christmas 2022. Apart from that he also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar.

Stream Hotstar Specials’ Koffee with Karan Season 7 (before they turn into headlines) every Thursday at 12 midnight exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Disagree with The Beatles song ‘All you need is love’, says Justice DY Chandrachud
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.