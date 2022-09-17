Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rohit Shetty lashes out on Kanika Mann, Rubina Dilaik becomes 2nd finalist of show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 has reached the semi-final stage, and host Rohit Shetty lost his cool on Kanika Maan and Nishant Bhat over their poor performance in the show. In the last leg of the season, Rohit went on to say that in his seven seasons, he had never been as disappointed as he got with Maan and Bhat.

Rubina, Kanika, and Nishant took a part in a stunt where they had to remove keys while from an open metal cage, hung in mid-air. Another interesting twist to the task was that the keys were attached to metal chains, and a current was passing through the chains. So, the contestants will have to suffer a little shock to get the keys. Rubina performed the task better than expected, and become the top performer. Nishant and Kanika were not been able to perform, due to the fear of getting electrocuted. Both contestants performed poorly, and they aborted the task.

Rohit got miffed with poor performance, and he sensed that both players showed little-to-no courage in performing the task. While speaking to Kanika, he stated that "you don't deserve to be in the finale race, and neither you deserve the trophy." Shetty further added that Shivangi Joshi is better than her, and she deserved to be in her place. Rohit had similar feelings for Nishant, and he expressed his anger, and disappointment openly.

Later, Rohit gave minuscule tasks to Nishant and Kanika, just to make them realise that they have brought down the level of the show to a new low. Nishant was asked to insert the thread into the needle, whereas Kanika was asked to jump from one box to another. Kanika broke down in tears and apologised to Shetty. Owing to her brilliant performance, Rubina becomes the second finalist of the season.