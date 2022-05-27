Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Munawar Faruqui opens up about his biggest fear before entering Rohit Shetty's show

Munawar Faruqui/Instagram

Munawar Faruqui, the Lock Upp winner, is frequently in the news owing to his personal and professional life. He was recently photographed with his girlfriend at an airport, when he was questioned by the media. Munawar will be featured as a contender on Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi, and because of this, the paparazzi questioned him before he entered the show. Munawar discusses his greatest fear and how he plans to win the show throughout his conversation.

For the unversed, Khatron Ke Khiladi is a reality show in which 12 participants must conquer their fears and undertake a series of stunts. He was asked if he was hesitant to conduct fear factor stunts, but to our surprise, he is not only fearless, but also eager to travel South Africa, meet Rohit Shetty, and shoot for a prestigious channel and a major show.

According to Lehren, he said, “Sabse khaas reason hai ki audience dekh paayegi, unlog ko aadat lag gayi hai 24 ghante dekhne ki… abhi nahi dikh paa raha hu aur youtube pe itna content nahi daal sakta but abhi itne hafton tak woh log mujhe tv pe dekh paayenge ek show toh I am really excited.”

The stunts in Khatron ke Khiladi include heights, water, animals, and more. Munawar stated that he is not afraid, but that because he does not know how to swim, any task involving water will be difficult for him. The Lock Upp winner went on to say that she has no plan to follow in the footsteps of past season's contestants.

Lock Upp winner-comedian Munawar Faruqui and his girlfriend Nazila Sitashi have gained immense popularity in the digital world, and now the couple will come up with their debut music video, Halki Si Barsaat. Nazila shared the poster of the music video where we can see the duo enjoying the little walk in the midst of rain.



Munawar's girlfriend posted the poster with a caption that emphasises her excitement about their project. "Our first music video #HalkiSiBarsaat is releasing on 3rd June... can’t wait for y’all to see it!!" The song will be out on June 3.