Munawar Faruqui-Nazila Sitashi's debut music video Halki si Barsaat poster goes viral

Halki si Barsaat

Lock Upp winner-comedian Munawar Faruqui and his girlfriend Nazila Sitashi have gained immense popularity in the digital world, and now the couple will come up with their debut music video, Halki Si Barsaat. Nazila shared the poster of the music video where we can see the duo enjoying the little walk in the midst of rain.

Munawar's girlfriend posted the poster with a caption that emphasises her excitement about their project. "Our first music video #HalkiSiBarsaat is releasing on 3rd June... can’t wait for y’all to see it!!" The song will be out on June 3.

Here's the poster

As soon as Nazil posted the poster of their debut project, netizens poured their love with positive responses. A user commented, "You guys looking fire together." Another user commented, "You look adorable (heart emoji)." Another follower of Faruqui praised the poster and said, "Now this us calledd surprise!" A netizen confirmed the success of the video by adding, "Baarish nhi hum flood layenge pyaar ka... MUNAZ FEVER IS ON." Another netizen added, "Very very excited. But I should wait for 2-3 days." One of the netizens also blessed their jodi as, "Masah Allah subhan Allah." Another netizen added, "Love you bhai bhabhi." One of Munawar's fan said, "That's the best news of today."

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui stunned everyone when he posted his picture with his girlfriend Nazila Sitashi or Nazil. Now, after winning the show, the comedian opened up about keeping his relationship secret inside the show. While speaking to Etimes, Munawar confirmed that he has been dating Nazil before entering the show. "I’ve known Nazil for a year now and we have been dating for a few months." He deliberately chose to keep his relationship hidden, "The situation inside the house was not right to talk about Nazil. As I was inside the show and she was outside and I was not there with her at that moment in the outside world. So, I refrained from revealing her identity. I don’t think it is wrong to be protective about our loved ones and the moment I came out I posted her picture."