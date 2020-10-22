KBC 12: Answer to Rs 50 lakh question that made Lucknow's Farhat Naz quit Amitabh Bachchan's show

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC 12) began its new season on September 29 and each and every episode of the show is infotainment at best.

In its episode on October 21, Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Farhat Naz from Raebareli on the hot seat. The 41-year-old is a teacher in a Madrasa and stressed that education in Madrasas, contrary to the popular belief, is as good as it is in public schools. Farhat went on to win prize money of Rs 25 lakh.

But Farhat, whose husband works in Saudi Arabia, found the Rs 50 lakh question too risky to attempt.

The question was, What was the real name of Begum Hazrat Mahal who led the revolt in Lucknow in 1857? The options were, a) Bibi Mubarika b) Mehr-un-Nissa c) Sikandar Jahan d) Muhammadi Khanum while the correct answer was, d) Muhammadi Khanum.

Who is Begum Hazrat Mahal?

Begum Hazrat Mahal, named in Urdu, was also called Begum of Awadh and she was the second wife of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah. Wajid Ali Shah met her in his palace. She rebelled against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857. She finally found asylum in Nepal where she died in 1879.

Begum Hazrat Mahal Real Name

Begum Hazrat Mahal's name by birth was Muhammadi Khanum, and she was born at Faizabad, Awadh, India. She was a courtesan by profession and had been taken into the royal harem as a 'khawasin' after being sold by her parents. She became a 'begum' after being accepted as a royal concubine of the King of Awadh and her title 'Hazrat Mahal' was bestowed on her after the birth of their son, Birjis Qadra.