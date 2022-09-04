Search icon
KBC 14: Anup Soni reacts as Amitabh Bachchan asks question on Crime Patrol host, says 'proud to have been...'

"It's always a high to hear Mr. Bachchan take your name in his legendary voice", wrote Anup Soni as a question on Crime Patrol was asked in KBC 14.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 09:43 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan-Anup Soni/File photo-Instagram

In an episode of the quizzing game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, the host Amitabh Bachchan asked a question, "'Who among these has been a regular host of the show 'Crime Patrol'? A. Anup Soni, B. Pankaj Tripathi, C. Annu Kapoor, D. Ram Kapoor." The question was worth Rs 10,000 and the contestant on the hot seat, Kamal Gupta, answered the question correctly as Anup Soni.

After seeing a question on him, Anup Soni couldn't control his excitement as he took to his Instagram account and shared a video from the episode. Along with the clip, he wrote, "It's always a high to hear Mr.Bachchan take your name in his legendary voice! "ANUP SONI CRIME PATROL KE HOST REH CHUKE HAIN" And this one was a surprise! #KBC mein ek sawaal mujh par bhi...Wah Wah! Proud to have been the host of India's iconic Crime Show, #CrimePatrol for the longest period!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anup Soni (@anupsoni3)

Crime Patrol, which made its debut on national television on May 9, 2003, is the longest-running reality crime television show in India. Apart from Anup Soni, other popular celebrities who have hosted the show are Diwakar Pundir, Shakti Anand, Sakshi Tanwar, Divyanka Tripathi, and Ashutosh Rana among others.

In Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Anup Soni had been on the hot seat as well when he accompanied the founder of Safai Karamchari Andolan, Bezwada Wilson for the special Karamveer episode. The human rights activist fighting against the manual scavenging practices in the nation won Rs 25,00,000 for his organisation.

Talking about his Bollywood career, Anup Soni has been a part of movies such as Gangaajal, Apaharan, Satyameva Jayate 2, and Khaali Peeli among many others. He has also been the part of highly successful television show Balika Vadhu portraying Bhairon Dharamveer Singh.

