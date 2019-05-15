Karan Singh Grover to reprise Ronit Roy's role in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'?

Karan Singh Grover was also a part of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', which aired in 2001

Ekta Kapoor's popular show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' will soon witness the entry of 'Mr. Bajaj', a role which was famously played by Ronit Roy in the original.

Earlier it was being said that Karan Wahi will step into Roy's shoes. However, latest reports suggest that Karan Singh Grover, who played the role of Sneha's (Jennifer Winget) husband Sharad in the original series, is in talks with the makers to play Mr. Bajaj in the Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes starrer.

As per SpotBoye, Ekta Kapoor feels that KSG would suit the part perfectly. His looks etc are being hotly discussed at the Bajaj office, we hear.

If KSG gives his nod to the show, which he most likely will considering he has been out of work since his last film '3 Dev', this will prove to be homecoming for Grover. Also, 'Kasautii' will mark his comeback to television after 6 years. He was last seen in Zee TV's 'Qubool Hai'.

Karan is also set to make his digital debut with Ekta Kapoor's webseries 'BOSS – Baap of Special Services' alongside Sagarika Ghatge.