Karan Kundrra registers new sea-facing flat in Bandra, house's worth will shock you

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra is enjoying the best phase of life. After receiving abundant love from the audience, the actor has now achieved another major milestone, by registering a posh flat in Mumbai. As per the report of The Free Press Journal, the actor has registered a swanky sea-facing flat in Bandra. The report quoted a source that stated, "Apart from a sea-facing view, Karan Kundrra's new home has a private lift and a swimming pool. The value of the flat fall somewhere above Rs 20 crores."

On the work front, Karan Kundrra is nailing every platform, from television to the digital world. His recent released song Bechari became an instant hit among his fans. His role as a warden in Kangana Ranaut's hosted reality show Lock Upp also won praises. Even his hosting skills in Dance Deewane Juniors have been applauded by the audience. His relationship with Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash is also the talk of the town, and they are immensely popular on social media.

Recently, Karan was asked about his marriage to Tejasswi in an interview with Pinkvilla, Karan responded, "I have left it on her." "I did what I had to do." He also admitted that he used to ridicule the concept of falling in love on a reality show. However, he believes that meeting Teja in Bigg Boss 15 was destined. He also stated that he felt he had to meet her on Bigg Boss. For years, they'd been approached about appearing on the show. However, they both agreed to participate this season. It's fate, he'd say. It was the right time and the right place.

Before Karan, even Tejasswi spoke about their marriage in an interview with HT. Tejasswi said that they are concentrating on our work. They haven't got the opportunity to speak (about the wedding). And these aren't topics that can be discussed over the phone.