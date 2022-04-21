Karan Kundrra spills the beans on wedding plans with Tejasswi Prakash, says ‘I did what I had to’

Karan Kundrra/Instagram



The love story of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash began in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Fans adored their on-screen relationship and fights, and they formed the nickname TejRan for them. Following the conclusion of the reality programme, the two have been giving viewers couple goals, and their PDA is adored by all, but one thing that everyone wants to know is when the two will tie the knot.



When asked about his marriage to Tejasswi in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Karan responded, "I have left it on her." "I did what I had to do." He also admitted that he used to ridicule the concept of falling in love on a reality show. However, he believes that meeting Teja in Bigg Boss 15 was destined.

He also stated that he felt he had to meet her on Bigg Boss. For years, they'd been approached about appearing on the show. However, they both agreed to participate this season. It's fate, he'd say. It was the right time and the right place.



A few days ago, in an interview with HT, Tejasswi opened up about her marriage plans with Karan. She said that they are concentrating on our work. They haven't got the opportunity to speak (about the wedding). And these aren't topics that can be discussed over the phone. They need to find the time, and then, if necessary, they can sort something out. Kundraa has informed everyone that we would be doing something in March (the wedding). March has grown in importance since then. "March khatam hogaya, when are you two getting married?" people ask.

She added that he wanted to marry in March. “But we didn’t know it would be this crazy. Iska bas chale toh ye toh kar hi lega. But he hasn’t popped the question. So, I keep taunting him.”



For the unversed, Karan and Teja have been busy with their professional responsibilities since Bigg Boss 15 ended. While the former played a jailor in Lock Upp and will soon host Dance Deewane Junior, the latter is currently reigning supreme with Naagin 6.