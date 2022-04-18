Tejasswi Prakash on her relationship with Karan Kundrra, says ‘fights are bound to happen’

Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash, a TV actor, reality show competitor, and Bigg Boss winner, has been open about her relationship with her boyfriend, fellow actor Karan Kundrra. Prakash discussed how she is adored by her fans not because of her celebrity, but because she is someone who people can relate to in an interview with MissMalini's YouTube channel.

Talking about her relationship with Karan she said, “Why do you think people love us? We weren’t the most perfect couple inside the (Bigg Boss) house! We fought, we have literally broken up inside the house. Then we’ve patched up and been the most real couple, which is why people love us. We have never tried to portray ourselves as ‘Aww, we’re the most ideal couple’

She added, “We have shown what a real couple is, and real couples fight. Especially when two strong people are together.”

She also said, Karan, like her, is a strong-willed individual. And when two strong-willed individuals get together, fights are sure to occur.



Tejasswi revealed in an interview with ETimes that she couldn't eat well because of the things that happened to her in the house. She shed a lot of weight at BB house before receiving an offer for Naagin. One of the most essential aspects of the show is that the naagin appear to be more attractive and fit. She is delighted she was able to carry off the look because she has reduced weight and the show's glitter factor has been praised.

Tejasswi went on to say that while her previous presentations, such as Pehredaar Piya Ki, sparked a lot of controversy, she was able to connect with the audience. She claimed that Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Naagin all came about as a result of her previous shows.