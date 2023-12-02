Headlines

Karan Johar reveals Vicky Jain's strategy for Bigg Boss 17 with Ankita Lokhande, netizens react: 'He exposed him'

Rajasthan Election 2023 results: When, where to watch LIVE, how to check results on December 3

IND vs AUS 5th T20I T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Bengaluru

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 results: When, where to watch LIVE, how to check results on December 3

Javed Akhtar shares what inspired him to pen Dunki's song Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se: 'He requested me...'

Karan Johar reveals Vicky Jain's strategy for Bigg Boss 17 with Ankita Lokhande, netizens react: 'He exposed him'

Rajasthan Election 2023 results: When, where to watch LIVE, how to check results on December 3

IND vs AUS 5th T20I T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Bengaluru

IND vs SA: Indian players who are selected for all three squads (Tests, T20Is, ODIs)

9 highest-grossing adult-rated Bollywood films

10 star players who surprisingly went unsold in IPL auctions

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Karan Johar reveals Vicky Jain's strategy for Bigg Boss 17 with Ankita Lokhande, netizens react: 'He exposed him'

Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: Munawar Faruqui being nanny to 'cry baby' Mannara Chopra

Shah Rukh Khan advises fan who wishes to return home from Canada after listening to Dunki song: ‘India is best but…’

Karan Johar reveals Vicky Jain's strategy for Bigg Boss 17 with Ankita Lokhande, netizens react: 'He exposed him'

Karan Johar exposes Vicky Jain's strategy for Bigg Boss and it leaves Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Neil Bhatt stunned.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 08:22 PM IST

Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar is making sure to justify the Weekend Ka Vaar segment. On Saturday, Karan continues schooling contestants for their weekly performance, and he exposes- the so-called mastermind of the house, Vicky Jain. Karan is seen exposing Vicky's game in the promo shared on Colors Instagram handle.

In the episode Karan asks Vicky, why he needs housemates' support for his survival. Vicky denies it, and that's where he gets trapped. Karan moves to Ankita, and asks him, "Vicky ne iss ghar mein kitni baar bola hai ki 'log apne saath rahenge, to you control your final aim better. Ankita gets stunned and tries to defend his husband. Karan cuts her, and asks, "Sirf haan ya na mein jawab de. Did he tell you or not?" Ankita says yes, and her approval leaves Mannara Chopra, Neil Bhatt, and other housemates stunned. 

As soon as the promo was released, several netizens praised Karan for exposing Vicky's game. An internet user wrote, "Karan Johar is totally nailing it. Full on Fire." Another internet user wrote, "Finally Karan exposing everyone and guiding well." One of the internet users defended Vicky, "Ismein Bura kya hai... agar Vicky plan karke game khel raha hai ....to usmein Bura kya hai.. jhand Marne to nahin aaya hai na game mein." A netizen wrote, "Ankita Vicky hi show mai kuch kr rahe hai. Neil Aishwarya kuch nahi kar rahe hai fir bhi unko kuch nahi bola jaa raha hai."

Tehelka Bhai gets evicted based on violating Bigg Boss rules

A few days back, Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya lost his cool and went physical with Abhishek Kumar. Owing to his actions, Bigg Boss has taken strict action against Sunny. Since Tehelka Bhai violated the rules, he is been evicted from the show based on it. 

This week Karan Johar hosted Weekend Ka Vaar, and he announced that Sunny Arya has been evicted from the show on the grounds of violating the rules of the Bigg Boss house. As soon as Karan named Sunny, almost everyone got shell-shocked, and they broke down hearing the news from the host.  

CBSE not to award any division, distinction in class 10, 12 board exams

Meet Deol family member who is richer than Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol combined, not Dharmendra, his net worth is...

WPL 2024 Retentions: Full list of players retained, released, and available franchise purses

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Past results vs Exit Poll predictions; know seat share forecasts of BJP, Congress

Ranveer Singh addresses criticism on being cast in Don 3 in place of Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I am hoping to make…’

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

