Karan Johar reveals Vicky Jain's strategy for Bigg Boss 17 with Ankita Lokhande, netizens react: 'He exposed him'

Karan Johar exposes Vicky Jain's strategy for Bigg Boss and it leaves Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Neil Bhatt stunned.

Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar is making sure to justify the Weekend Ka Vaar segment. On Saturday, Karan continues schooling contestants for their weekly performance, and he exposes- the so-called mastermind of the house, Vicky Jain. Karan is seen exposing Vicky's game in the promo shared on Colors Instagram handle.

In the episode Karan asks Vicky, why he needs housemates' support for his survival. Vicky denies it, and that's where he gets trapped. Karan moves to Ankita, and asks him, "Vicky ne iss ghar mein kitni baar bola hai ki 'log apne saath rahenge, to you control your final aim better. Ankita gets stunned and tries to defend his husband. Karan cuts her, and asks, "Sirf haan ya na mein jawab de. Did he tell you or not?" Ankita says yes, and her approval leaves Mannara Chopra, Neil Bhatt, and other housemates stunned.

As soon as the promo was released, several netizens praised Karan for exposing Vicky's game. An internet user wrote, "Karan Johar is totally nailing it. Full on Fire." Another internet user wrote, "Finally Karan exposing everyone and guiding well." One of the internet users defended Vicky, "Ismein Bura kya hai... agar Vicky plan karke game khel raha hai ....to usmein Bura kya hai.. jhand Marne to nahin aaya hai na game mein." A netizen wrote, "Ankita Vicky hi show mai kuch kr rahe hai. Neil Aishwarya kuch nahi kar rahe hai fir bhi unko kuch nahi bola jaa raha hai."

Tehelka Bhai gets evicted based on violating Bigg Boss rules

A few days back, Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya lost his cool and went physical with Abhishek Kumar. Owing to his actions, Bigg Boss has taken strict action against Sunny. Since Tehelka Bhai violated the rules, he is been evicted from the show based on it.

This week Karan Johar hosted Weekend Ka Vaar, and he announced that Sunny Arya has been evicted from the show on the grounds of violating the rules of the Bigg Boss house. As soon as Karan named Sunny, almost everyone got shell-shocked, and they broke down hearing the news from the host.