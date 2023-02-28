Kapil Sharma dances to Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's rap in viral video, fans say 'tehelka macha diya'

Kapil Sharma-MC Stan/Instagram

MC Stan, who won the recently concluded Bigg Boss 16, has now become a household name. While his fans wait for him to announce his new projects or a new song, MC Stan has surprised them as he will be seen appearing in an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

On Monday, Kapil Sharma posted a glimpse of his upcoming episode and the post broke all the records of views and comments. In the video shared by Kapil on Instagram, the Bigg Boss 16 winner can be seen setting the show's stage on fire in a red outfit and singing one of his raps. The host is seen enjoying and dancing to the beats of the rapper in a multicolored jacket and brown cargo pants. Kapil captioned the post as, "Kya bolti public? Vibe hai ki nahi? Love you bro @MC Stan."

Mc Stan is backed up with a huge fan following that also made him win the Bigg Boss 16 show and thus as soon as Kapil shared the reel, the rapper’s fans flooded the comment section and the post garnered around 43K comments, 14 million views, and close to 3 million likes in no time.



One of the comments read, "Mc Stan and Kapil in the house woah !! this episode definitely will go on fire", while another comment read, "Vibe hai vibe hai!! Evil eyes off your growth #mcstan". Another fan wrote, “Apun ka Bhai basti ka ladka celebrity ban gaya (our brother, small-town boy has become a celebrity), one of his fans also predicted, “This episode will break all the TRP records Haq se Mandali".



Fans also stated how other posts on the comedian's Instagram attract around 2,000 comments but his reel with MC Stan has more than 40,000 comments as one user wrote, "Kapil bhai ke Insta par max 2k comments aur MC ke saath 43k (Kapil's Instagram got maximum 2K comments but after featuring MC Stan, it increased to 43k)".

Meanwhile, on the work front, MC Stan will be going on a nationwide tour in March-May and will be performing in 10 cities starting from his home own Pune. On the other hand, Kapil will be making his Bollywood comeback with the social drama Zwigato in which he plays a food delivery executive. The Nandita Das directorial will release in cinemas on March 17.



