Deepika Padukone reveals how she and Shah Rukh Khan dealt with Pathaan controversy: 'That’s just who we are...'

Deepika Padukone shared how her and Shah Rukh Khan's sporting background helped them maintain their composure during the Pathaan controversy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's latest release Pathaan has turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema earning over Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. The Siddharth Anand-directed actioner also stars John Abraham as the leading antagonist.

However, before its release, Pathaan went through multiple controversial including boycott calls from several right-wing outfits, who raised objections to Deepika wearing a saffron-coloured bikini in the Besharam Rang song, alluding to the colour's communal undertones and demanded an outright ban on the film.

During this entire phase, Deepika and SRK didn't react to the negativity around their film. Now, in a recent interview, the actress has revealed how they both kept their calm and composure while dealing with this controversy. Talking to the India Today magazine, Deepika said, "I can say this for both us that we don’t know any other way of being. I think that’s just who we are as people and the way we have been brought up by our respective families. We came here (to Mumbai) alone with just dreams and aspirations. All we know is commitment, hard work, and humility, and it has gotten us where we are."

She continued, "Some of it (handling adversity) comes with experience and maturity. We both have been athletes. I do know that he played sport in school and college. Sport teaches you a lot about restraint." Since the actress was further prodded if her sporting background actually help her, she added, "As I said, I don’t know any other way. It comes across as not reacting. But shutting out the noise comes from knowing your truth and just having patience, resilience, and humility."

For the unversed, Deepika's father Prakash Padukone is the first Indian to win the All England Open Badminton Championships. She also played the sport in her teenage years reaching the national level championships but left it to pursue her modeling career before making her big break in Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

