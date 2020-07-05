Kanye West for US Presidency: Netizens can already imagine 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' - White House Edition

A few hours back, American rapper Kanye West announced that he would be running for President in the upcoming elections. Married to Kim Kardashian, netizens now feel that if he actually becomes President, there would be 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' - The White House edition soon.

'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' is a show that gives a glimpse into the lives of Kardashians - Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Of course, with the Kardashians, also come their lovers and babies. Thus, Kanye is also a vital part of the show.

Hence, if Kanye West does become the president, the netizens have already demanded a version of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' in the White House. They even created a common image for the same.

Check it out:

After Kanye West announced that he is running for president White House scenes#KanyeWest #Kanye2020 pic.twitter.com/Tk5bRfKrbQ — Harshit Katiyar (@Harshit8004) July 5, 2020

Kim Kardashian is also under the netizens' radar since she could become the first lady once Kanye wins the presidency. She has shown her support to husband by sharing his tweet as her Instagram story a few hours back.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States," Kanye had tweeted along with the american flag emoticon and #2020VISION. Soon, Elon Musk supported the rapper as he replied, "You have my full support!"