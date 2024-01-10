Kangana Ranaut defends Vicky Jain's mom for 'strong point of view': 'After Sushant left Ankita...'

Kangana Ranaut stated that Vicky Jain stood by Ankita Lokhande when Sushant Singh Rajput left her. Ankita and Vicky's mothers will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 17 house in the Wednesday epsiode.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been locked inside the Bigg Boss 17 house since its first day. The two are often seen fighting about small issues and they even bring the topic of divorce in their fights. As Bigg Boss 17 has entered its 13th week, family members of the contestants will be seen visiting the house starting from the Wednesday episode.

In the promo, Vicky's mom is seen saying to Ankita, "Jis din tumne laat maari thi na. Papa ne turant tumhari mummy ko phone kiye 'Tum apne pati ko aisi hi laat maarti thi?' (The day you kicked Vicky, your father-in-law had called your mother and asked, 'Have you also kicked your husband like that?')". The actress got offended and asked her mother-in-law to not drag her mother into this, considering her father passed away last year.

Now, Ankita's Manikarnika co-star Kangana Ranaut has defended Vicky Jain's mom for her strong point of view about marriages and household. She took to her Instagram and penned a long note on how Vicky has always stood by Ankita even when the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput left her after their breakup.

"After Sushant left Ankita, her house caught fire, she was devastated, who stood by her? Vicky went against his conservative and traditionalist family who were shocked by her open love affair and fall out with Sushant which she kept talking about obsessively. Media needs to stop behaving like they don’t know what small town families, culture and traditions are like. Slapping, abusing and kicking each other can be cool in filmi environment, where they get married for media attention to each other’s girlfriends and party together post divorce", wrote the Panga actress.

Kangana further added, "For someone like Vicky mom whose family worth is more than all filmi heros combined together and who herself dresses in sindoor, bindi and traditional jewellery and clothes every day, and selflessly with single minded focus serving her husband, children and his family since she was a teenager will have her own strong point of view for how to make marriage and household systems work. Don’t we know how such moms get scandalised at western/filmi behaviour?".

"Urban couples live differently but our parents will never come to terms with that kind of lifestyle, they lived differently and did so much better than urban couples, we need to have understanding and compassion for their way of life after as well, at least when they are watching us, after all no wrong can be pointed out in their methods, their marriages and homes worked", the actress concluded her thoughts.





In her earlier Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 9, Kangana had said that she wants Ankita to win Bigg Boss 17 but not at the cost of her marriage. "Reality shows come and go, but family is forever", she had written.



