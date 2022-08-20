Jogi Teaser: Diljit Dosanjh stars in Ali Abbas Zafar's next, depicts the horrors of 1984 Sikh riots in Delhi

Jogi

Netflix unveiled the teaser of its upcoming emotional entertainer -Jogi. The film starring Diljit Dosanjh in the lead is all set to premiere on the 16th of September, 2022. Set in Delhi in 1984, The film unravels the story of a resilient friendship and courage in times of adversity. Jogi is a thrilling, emotional journey of the fighting spirit of three unified friends.

Netflix dropped the moving teaser of Jogi today, bracing audiences for an emotional rollercoaster ride. The teaser sets the scene in Delhi moments before the 1984 tragedy and the aftermath as Jogi fights for family, brotherhood and unity against all odds. The teaser starts with a glimpse of Diljit's character and his happy family. Then we hear three bullets fired and the situation in Delhi gets worsened. Delhi starts burning, and Sikhs are been targeted for the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Watch the teaser of Jogi

Jogi is headlined by Diljit Dosanjh, Kumud Mishra, and Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani and Amyra Dastur. Diljit has portrayed the plight of Sikhs during 1984 riots in Punjab 1984. Interestingly, Vivek Agnihotri has also planned to highlight The 1984 Sikh riots of Delhi in his film The Delhi Files. Vivek's upcoming film will be the third instalment in The Files franchise. Now, after Jogi, will there be a bigger challenge for Vivek to depict the painful events on the big screen? Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. Jogi will premiere exclusively on Netflix in over 190 countries on 16th September 2022.