Jab Mila Tu trailer: Pratick Sejpal takes a dig at Bigg Boss, struggles to meet rockstar Mohsin Khan in romantic drama

Headlines

Iran launches attacks on what it calls militant bases in Pakistan

DNA TV Show: Why airlines do not allow passengers to deplane during tarmac delays

Delhi: Water supply to be affected for several hours on Jan 18, 19; check list of affected areas

Samarth Jurel questions Salman Khan's decision of bringing Abhishek Kumar back in Bigg Boss 17: 'Main naraaz hoon...'

'How can you not...': Prabhas fans troll makers of Maruthi's The Raja Saab for misspelling his name in first poster

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Delhi: Water supply to be affected for several hours on Jan 18, 19; check list of affected areas

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match

5 oldest mammals in the world

Ali Abbas Zafar films ranked from best to worst

Health benefits of beans

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Love Is Blind! Punjab Man Disguises Himself As His Girlfriend To Write Exam On Behalf of Her

Indian Forces Waiting For Government's Directions Amid Maldives' Ultimatum To Leave The Island

Corona Virus Update: Three fresh COVID Deaths Reported In Country, Active Tally At 630

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Samarth Jurel questions Salman Khan's decision of bringing Abhishek Kumar back in Bigg Boss 17: 'Main naraaz hoon...'

'How can you not...': Prabhas fans troll makers of Maruthi's The Raja Saab for misspelling his name in first poster

HomeTelevision

Television

Jab Mila Tu trailer: Pratick Sejpal takes a dig at Bigg Boss, struggles to meet rockstar Mohsin Khan in romantic drama

Jab Mila Tu starring Mohsin Khan, Eisha Singh, Pratick Sehajpal and Alisha Chopra is a drama series that explores a unique journey of love and friendship in today’s day and age.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

article-main
Jab Mila Tu
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Not all love stories unfold in the quintessential way of 'ek ladka aur ladki mile aur pyaar hogaya', some find their way through unforeseen situations, chaos, and emotional turmoil.

Jab Mila Tu starring Mohsin Khan, Eisha Singh, Pratick Sehajpal and Alisha Chopra is one such slice-of-life drama series that explores a unique journey of love and friendship in today’s day and age. On Tuesday, the makers released the trailer of the show which offers a deeper glimpse into the lives of four unique individuals, played by Mohsin Khan, Eisha Singh, Pratik Sehajpal and Alisha Chopra. Set against the scenic and lively backdrop of Goa, Jab Mila Tu is about Maddy, a maverick superstar singer, and Aneri, a passionate chef, who are forced to come under one roof owing to an unforeseen situation.

Watch trailer:

What follows is a series of confusion, peppered by moments of laughter. Aneri cleverly uses social media to spin fake love stories, while Maddy, not one to be outdone, hires an actor to entangle her in a fabricated romance. However, destiny has its own plans - Jab They Collide, Hoga ek Mad Ride! Arollercoaster of laughter, romance, and unexpected twists awaits, keeping the viewers hooked from the very first episode. In the trailer, Pratick can be seen taking a dig at Bigg Boss fights.

Streaming for free from 22nd January 2024, Jab Mila Tu is a 24-episode series, with four episodes premiering every week. Directed by Lalit Mohan, created by Nisheeth Neelkanth and Harjeet Chhabra and produced by Two Nice Men, Jab Mila Tu will also be available in Tamil, Kannada, and Bengali. Following the excitement generated by the teaser, the promo 

Mohsin Khan shares about his role as Maddy and says, “Maddy is a passionate, larger-than-life character who is also dealing with emotional upheavals off-stage. Jab Mila Tu is about a refreshing young romance that gives me an opportunity to connect with the Gen-Z’s and understand their idea of love - off-beat yet refreshing. Getting into the skin of Maddy’s character has been exciting. The moment I knew I was playing a musician, the first name that came to my mind was the legendary Jim Morrison. He has been such an inspiration. I also lost about 12kgs to portray Maddy with absolute authenticity.”

Eisha Singh commented,“There's always a certain charm in portraying a character who, in many ways, mirrors my life – finding happiness in simple things and enjoying every moment, like Aneri finds joy in baking. Through the course of the show, all of us felt like we’re hanging out with friends with such a positive vibe all around. The audience will feel similar energy and will surely be entertained. Being a part of this adventure is something I'll always cherish.”

Pratick Sehajpal, on portraying the quirky character Jigar, shares, “With Jab Mila Tu, I discovered a whole new side to myself. My character keeps a perfect balance of being the Dilli ka ladka who is smart, unafraid, and someone who can be intense, and not be swayed by emotions. The essence of the chaotic love story made me say yes to the script, as I had never done something like this before. It felt challenging at first, but as the show progressed, I have had the time of my life playing Jigar. Playing this role has been a joyful experience, and I can't wait for everyone to enjoy the laughter and surprises we have in store for the show! At times even I was surprised with the spontaneous performance which arose during the middle of a scene. Organically and on the basis of my own personal experiences, along with the priceless insights, ideas and vision of our great Director Lalit sir and the writer cum producer Neeshith sir, Jigar came into existence. From staying hungry for 24 hours plus on several days and abstaining from even having water to look chiselled multiple times and to actually grab onto the accent and body language and tone, Jigar was born. I'm as excited as everyone else is to watch the magic."

Alisha Chopra added, “The character of Mint is fearless and stylish, someone who believes in absolute perfection and knows her way through everything. However, as the story progresses, Mint also goes through a series of emotions that influences other relationship dynamics, and I feel this is what makes Jab Mila Tu different. It showcases a range of emotions and changes through its storyline and characters,keeping the core concept of young romance intact. It was a blast shooting for the show in Goa, and it definitely holds a special place in my heart.” 

Watch these 4 crazy individuals at different crossroads of life exploring love and emotions, with ‘Jab Mila Tu’ starting 22nd January, streaming for free on JioCinema.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

When and where to watch 75th Emmy Awards live in India

Meet IIT dropout who co-founded $ 2.9 billion company at 19 with Ashneer Grover, became youngest person to...

Captain Miller box office collection day 3: Dhanush film dips further, earns Rs 23.40 crore in opening weekend

Meet man, not an Indian, who was sacked from Sundar Pichai-led Google after 19 years due to...

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE