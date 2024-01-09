Jab Mila Tu teaser: Mohsin Khan, Pratik Sehajpal, Eisha Singh, Alisha Chopra explore love and frienship in Goa

Starring Mohsin Khan, Pratik Sehajpal, Eisha Singh, and Alisha Chopra, Jab Mila Tu will soon premiere on JioCinema.

The streaming platform JioCinema unveiled the teaser for its upcoming web series titled Jab Mila Tu on Tuesday, January 9. The short clip introduces the four main characters played by Mohsin Khan, Pratik Sehajpal, Eisha Singh, and Alisha Chopra in the romantic drama show.

Mohsin Khan plays a maverick superstar singer Maddy, Eisha Khan plays a culinary queen Aneri, Pratik Sehajpal plays the fun-loving guy Jigar, and Alisha Chopra plays a quick-witted go-getter Mint. When Maddy and Aneri find themselves sharing a home, things get chaotic. And with Jigar and Mint joining the mix, their journey becomes a whirlwind of unpredictable adventures and camaraderie.

JioCinema shared the teaser on its social media channels with the caption, "4 crazy individuals, 4 alag situations...But iss mix-up mein kiska hoga match-up?". The teaser met with positive response from netizens, who shared their excitement to watch Mohsin and Pratik together.

One of them wrote, "Excited for Maddy & Jigar's swag", while another added, "Can't wait for Mohsin Khan's phenomenal performance." "Suchhh an awesome promo, very excited to see Pratik as Jigar", wrote one of Pratik's fans. Another comment read, "This is gonna rock. Congratulations to all the team members."

Directed by Lalit Mohan, the series is set against the vibrant canvas of Goa. It promises an exciting blend of romance, friendship, drama, and unexpected twists, weaving a captivating narrative around this lively quartet. The show's release date hasn't been revealed yet by the OTT giant.



