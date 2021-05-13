Is all not well in Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's marriage? 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor reacts

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor Karan Mehra has straight out rubbished the rumours of him falling out with his wife Nisha Rawal and hitting a rough patch. Karan has been married to model-turned-actor Nisha since 2012. The couple has a four-year-old son Kavish.

According to a report, on Thursday, Karan and Nisha were facing troubles in their marital life. Responding to these claims, Karan denied the same.

During an interview with AajTak, Karan said, " I have no clue what led to these rumours all of a sudden. I saw this news today only and I have been getting calls from everywhere. When Nisha got the news, she had also cleared it. Even after that, I don’t know how these rumours started spreading."

For the uninformed, Karan was in Punjab where he was shooting for his television show 'Mawaan Thandiyan Chawan'.

"I am not really feeling well. I am experiencing a lot of weakness even though my reports have come back negative. I have undergone three-four tests by now but all of them are negative. Nisha and Kavish (their son) are in the other room. I have completely isolated myself," Karan added.

Earlier in the day, a leading daily claimed that things between Karan and Nisha 'haven’t been going too well' for the past few months and they 'are trying to sort out their differences.'

Nisha had denied the authenticity of the report, according to the Times of India. Karan and Nisha tied the knot on November 24, 2012. Last November, on the occasion of their wedding anniversary, Nisha had shared pictures of the couple's indoor celebrations.