In Pics: Hina Khan reaches Mumbai from Kashmir after father's death

Hina Khan's father passed away on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest. The actor was in Kashmir when she lost her father thus immediately rushed to Mumbai on hearing the news. Now, Hina has touched down in Mumbai and was clicked while making her way outside the airport. She was seen wearing a tie-dye printed jumpsuit and a patchwork denim jacket. She completed her look with vintage sunglasses and white sneakers while covered herself with a mask.

Hina was shooting for an upcoming project with Shaheer Sheikh in Kashmir and immediately took a flight on hearing the news of her father's death.

Check out a few photos below:

Earlier during an interaction with Humans of Bombay had spoken at length about her parents and her reaction to her becoming an actor. Hina had said, "I come from an orthodox Kashmiri family were becoming an actor was never an option. My parents were even hesitant to send me to Delhi for college but somehow, I convinced Papa. So, when a friend suggested auditioning for a serial, I said no. Upon insistence, I gave it a go & the casting directors loved me! The next day, I was selected for the lead role!"

Hina often shared several photos and videos on her Instagram page with her father and recently being from their family trip to the Maldives.