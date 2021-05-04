'In our case struggle is real': Neha Kakkar revisits her past with adorable childhood photo

Headlines

Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha look stunning in first picture from their reception, fans say ‘nazar naa lage’

Raghav Chadha makes dashing entry in ivory sherwani, sunglasses at his wedding with Parineeti Chopra, video goes viral

Asian Games 2023, Day 2: India's quest for medals continues, check schedule for September 25

Meet Sky Daily, WWE legend Hulk Hogan's third wife

Wordle 828 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 25

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha look stunning in first picture from their reception, fans say ‘nazar naa lage’

Raghav Chadha makes dashing entry in ivory sherwani, sunglasses at his wedding with Parineeti Chopra, video goes viral

Asian Games 2023, Day 2: India's quest for medals continues, check schedule for September 25

8 most expensive wedding in Bollywood

10 healthy late-night snacking options

Foods that are natural painkillers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Manipur Violence: Mobile internet services restored in Manipur after 4 months, CM Biren confirms

MotoGP Bharat: John Abraham thanks CM Yogi for making ‘Moto GP’ happen in Greater Noida

Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha look stunning in first picture from their reception, fans say ‘nazar naa lage’

Raghav Chadha makes dashing entry in ivory sherwani, sunglasses at his wedding with Parineeti Chopra, video goes viral

Not Pathaan, Satyaprem Ki Katha or Bawaal but this Bollywood film is trending at number 3 worldwide on Prime Video

HomeTelevision

Television

'In our case struggle is real': Neha Kakkar revisits her past with adorable childhood photo

Neha Kakkar posted a childhood photo where she can be seen holding a mike with brother Tony Kakkar by her side.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 04, 2021, 11:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Neha Kakkar is a household name now, however, her road to success was hard-fought. The 'Indian Idol 12' judge, on Tuesday, shared a throwback photo and remembered how young she was when she first started singing.

Taking to her Instagram account, Neha posted a childhood photo where she can be seen holding a mike with brother Tony Kakkar by her side. It seems Neha was performing at a religious event when the photograph was clicked. 

Recalling her days of struggle, Neha wrote, "You can clearly see here How Small/ Little I was when I started singing! And Not just Me, You can see @tonykakkar Bhaiyu too here, sitting ahead of Maa! And Papa sitting next to them. They say these days na the 'Struggle is Real' well in our case It Actually is Real! We Kakkar’s are a Proud Family!"

Neha's husband and one of her biggest cheerleaders Rohanpreet Singh also commented on the post saying, "Kakkar Family Ka Struggle is Actually Real… That’s why You All are Still Real, Soooo Pure and Grounded as well!! Hats off!! Really Proud!!"

On the other hand, singer and composer and Neha's fellow 'Indian Idol 12' judge Vishal Dadlani commented saying, "So much love to all of you, @nehakakkar @tonykakkar @sonukakkarofficial and the family. The struggle may have ended, but the hustle never does! This is is still just the beginning, may you all conquer the world too."

On the work front, Neha, who is currently seen as the judge of 'Indian Idol 12', has taken a break from the reality show since it is being shot in Daman due to lockdown restrictions in Maharashtra. Apart from her, Vishal and Himesh Reshammiya have also refrained from flying owing to COVID-19. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra shares her look for Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s 90s themed sangeet

Watch viral video: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha use giant umbrellas to hide wedding look from paps

Meet the Gurugram woman who fought election while studying MBBS, she became youngest…

What is cupping therapy? Here’s why you must try it

Fukrey 3: Advance bookings for Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh's film open

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE