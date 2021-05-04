'In our case struggle is real': Neha Kakkar revisits her past with adorable childhood photo

Neha Kakkar posted a childhood photo where she can be seen holding a mike with brother Tony Kakkar by her side.

Neha Kakkar is a household name now, however, her road to success was hard-fought. The 'Indian Idol 12' judge, on Tuesday, shared a throwback photo and remembered how young she was when she first started singing.

Taking to her Instagram account, Neha posted a childhood photo where she can be seen holding a mike with brother Tony Kakkar by her side. It seems Neha was performing at a religious event when the photograph was clicked.

Recalling her days of struggle, Neha wrote, "You can clearly see here How Small/ Little I was when I started singing! And Not just Me, You can see @tonykakkar Bhaiyu too here, sitting ahead of Maa! And Papa sitting next to them. They say these days na the 'Struggle is Real' well in our case It Actually is Real! We Kakkar’s are a Proud Family!"

Neha's husband and one of her biggest cheerleaders Rohanpreet Singh also commented on the post saying, "Kakkar Family Ka Struggle is Actually Real… That’s why You All are Still Real, Soooo Pure and Grounded as well!! Hats off!! Really Proud!!"

On the other hand, singer and composer and Neha's fellow 'Indian Idol 12' judge Vishal Dadlani commented saying, "So much love to all of you, @nehakakkar @tonykakkar @sonukakkarofficial and the family. The struggle may have ended, but the hustle never does! This is is still just the beginning, may you all conquer the world too."

On the work front, Neha, who is currently seen as the judge of 'Indian Idol 12', has taken a break from the reality show since it is being shot in Daman due to lockdown restrictions in Maharashtra. Apart from her, Vishal and Himesh Reshammiya have also refrained from flying owing to COVID-19.