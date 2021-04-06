Headlines

Watch: Rohanpreet Singh helps wife Neha Kakkar get down from vanity van, netizens call them 'draamebaaz'

Netizens failed to understand why would Neha need help to get down two steps of her vanity van considering she was wearing flats.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 06, 2021, 08:00 PM IST

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot in October last year and ever since have been in the news first for their honeymoon pictures and then when they pulled off a PR stunt to promote their music video 'Khyaal Raakhya Kar' that involved Neha showing off a baby bump on social media.  The singer posing with a baby bump just two months after her wedding, in a photo on an Instagram post, had become the talk of the town. However, it was later revealed that it was for the music video promotion. 

The couple, who fell in love during a music video shoot, have since been taking social media by storm with their lovey-dovey posts and updates. 

In fact, a recent video of Neha getting down from her vanity van with the help of her husband Rohanpreet has gone viral and left the internet divided. 

While some failed to understand why would Neha need help to get down two steps of her vanity van considering she was wearing flats (and not heels) and left distasteful comments, others questioned if she was actually pregnant this time. 

"Ise kehte hai struggle!!! She needs someone to get down the stairs!!!" wrote a user. 

"Paheli dafa uttar rahi h Kya he bas se ya phr pregnant h? (Is she getting down the van for the first time or is she pregnant?" wrote another user. 

"Dramebaz itna show off," comment yet another Instagram user. "Couldn't she walk or step-down on her own? It was like a getting down a ladder," comment another social media user.  "Is she expecting kya .. why getting down so slow," wrote yet another user. 

Meanwhile, Neha is currently judging singing reality show 'Indian Idol 12'. 

On the show, the singer received gifts and 'shagun' from veteran stars Neetu Kapoor and Rekha when they graced the reality show with their presence.  

