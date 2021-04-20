'If things don’t get better...': Actor Ayub Khan reveals he is 'down to last little pennies now'

Actor Ayub Khan has revealed that if the COVID-19 crisis continues and work doesn't get back on track, he would have no options left but to look for help outside. Ayub confessed that he has not 'earned any money since the last one and a half year, and am down to the last little pennies now'.

Referring to the 15-day "lockdown" imposed by the Maharashtra government, Ayub said, "It is affecting work, and emotional state as everyone is struggling. It’s been one and a half years since I’ve not been working (regularly). I’ve earned no money. So, the strain is huge."

But, he understands there’s not much he can do about the scenario, because it is not a "normal situation".

Ayub said, "You can’t do anything. You just have to make do with whatever you have. And, God forbid, if things go from bad to worse, one will have to put out a hand for help. What else can you do?"

Ayub gained fame and recognition when he made his debut in 1992 with the film 'Mashooq'. Apart from films, Ayub is also a well-known face in the television industry. At the moment, though he is managing things, he fears he won’t be able to continue doing so for a long time.

"By that time, if things don’t get better or I don’t start working, I’ll have to start asking for help. So, I do hope things get better soon and everyone gets back on track," said Ayub, who has featured in shows such as 'Uttaran', 'Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki', and 'Ranju Ki Betiyaan'.