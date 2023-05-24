How did Nitesh Pandey die? Co-star Surbhi Tiwari shares details of Anupamaa actor's last moments

Nitesh Pandey and Surbhi Tiwari

Actor Nitesh Pandey died at 51 on Wednesday. The popular actor was best known for appearing on Anupamaa and over a three-decade career, had appeared in several shows and films ranging from Om Shanti Om to Khosla Ka Ghosla. His untimely death sent shockwaves across the entertainment world. While many wondered about the cause of his death, his friend and co-star Surbhi Tiwari has shared news about the cause of Pandey’s death.

Speaking with Navbharat Times, Tiwari said, “I saw my director Siddharth Nagar’s post. I called him because I could not believe this. I asked him if the news (of Pandey’s death) was true. He said, yes it was and tol me that he was shooting in Igatpuri. I asked him what happened and whether it was a heart attack because he was fit and fine when I saw him last. He (Nagar) said that yes, it was a heart attack.” Pandey and Tiwari worked together on the daily soap Ek Rishta Sajhedaari Ka from 2016-17.

Nitesh's brother-in-law, filmmaker Siddharth Nagar, had earlier confirmed the news to ETimes, "Yes you have heard it right. My brother-in-law is no more, my sister Arpita Pandey is in a state of shock. Nitesh's father has left for Igatpuri to get his mortal remains. They should be here by the afternoon. We have gone absolutely numb, I have not been able to even talk to Arpita after the tragedy."

Pandey started his acting career in 1995 with the TV show Tejas and the film Baazi. He had earlier worked in theatre in the early 90s. After his screen debut, Nitesh Pandey went on to appear in a number of films and shows over the years. Currently, he was seen as Dheeraj in the popular Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa. On the big screen, he was last seen in last year's Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Badhaai Do.