Goodluck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor talks about getting Nayanthara's support for starring in her film's remake

Janhvi Kapoor-Nayanthara

Janhvi Kapoor is basking in glory for her acting chops in her latest crime-comedy GoodLuck Jerry. The movie released last week on digital has impressed the masses and Kapoor's portrayal of Jaya Kumari aka Jerry has left an impression on viewers. Janhvi's latest movie is an official remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila (2018) starring lady superstar Nayanthara.

The Southern beauty has reacted to Kapoor's rendition of her film and the latter has shared the former's honest reaction in her interview. While speaking to Pinkvilla Janhvi said, "I read somewhere that she had said something positive and very sweet about the trailer and me. So I asked for her number and I messaged her saying 'thank you so much, it means a lot to me. Your kind words have made my day.' And then she actually replied," Kapoor exclaimed and continued, "This was very exciting to me. She said 'best of luck, and rooting for you.' She further added, 'proud of you for doing such work so early in your career.' I was like that's a big one, that's a huge one. I was just so excited that she replied."

Soon after the trailer of Goodluck Jerry was out, Nayanthara expressed her views over it through her statement. Nayanthara stated, "Kokila is so close to my heart and watching the GoodLuck Jerry trailer brings me so much joy, what an entertaining ride the audience is in for, there couldn’t have been a better Jerry! GoodLuck Jahnvi!" Goodluck Jerry is directed by Siddharth Sen, produced by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow production with Mahaveer Jain Films and Subaskaran's Lyca Productions. The film was released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. Apart from Goodluck Jerry, Janhvi will also be seen with Rajkummar Rao in Mr and Mrs Mahi.