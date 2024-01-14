Headlines

Television

Television

First Indian actress to work in Korean film is 21-year-old, earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, her net worth is…

Here's all you need to know about the first Indian actress to star in a Korean film.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 08:56 PM IST

article-main
First Indian actress to work in Korean film
Many actors like Avneet Kaur, Sara Arjun, Harshali Malhotra, and Ruhaanika Dhawan among others have achieved success at a young age and now charge a whopping amount for their roles. Another actress who is all set to make her Korean debut earns Rs 5 lakh per month.

The actress we are talking about has become a household name by impressing the audience with her performances in television series like Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Baal Veer, and more. She is none other than Anushka Sen. 

Anushka Sen started her career at the age of 7 in 2009 with Zee TV's serial Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli. In 2012, she gained fame by playing the character of Meher in the TV serial Baal Veer.

In 2015, she made her Bollywood debut with the film Crazy Cukkad Family which failed to perform well at the box office. She then starred in TV serials Internet Wala Love and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. She is best known for playing the historical character Manikarnika Rao a.k.a Rani Lakshmi Bai in the 2019 series Khoob Ladi Mardaani – Jhansi Ki Rani. Not only this, the actress also starred in Rohit Shetty’s reality stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi and was the youngest contestant to participate. 

Anushka Sen has become the first Indian actress to star in a Korean film titled Asia. The actress talked about making her Korean debut and said in an interview, “The film that I’m doing is called Asia, It’s a one-of-a-kind idea. It brings together people from throughout Asia to develop a film on Asia. In some ways, I’m representing India in the film as a major character. I had a fantastic time filming in South Korea, and everything is going well.” 

She further revealed details of her role in the film and said, “I enjoyed the first schedule a lot. My character is very strong, I’m playing an assassin for the first time, and I’ve never played one before. I’m excited about this opportunity.”

Anushka Sen enjoys a luxurious life at the age of 21. She reportedly charges Rs 1 lakh per episode and earns over Rs 5 lakh per month. She has a reported net worth of Rs 15 crore and owns BMW Sports limited edition which costs approx Rs 51 lakh.

