Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2: Netizens slam Ranveer Singh for getting foot massage from Maheep Kapoor

Credit: Ranveer Singh/Instagram

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 has been making headlines ever since it was released on Netflix. The series stars Chunkey Pandey’s wife Bhavna Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor, actor Samir Soni’s wife Neelam Kothari, and Sohail Khan’s ex-wife Seema Kiran Sajdeh.

In one of the episodes, all four gorgeous Bollywood wives meet Ranveer Singh on the sets of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. During the meeting, Ranveer hurts himself and puts his foot on Maheep’s lap. This becomes awkward for Maheep, meanwhile, the other 3 Bollywood wives also start laughing.

I know this is staged, scripted but all l want to say is this doesn't help his image in anyways. I just hope it isn't too late by the time he finally disassociates himself from Karan. @RanveerOfficial focus on the legacy you want to create because am sure this ain't it. https://t.co/EdpCMyhzM5 — Lovely (@Lovelydutta6) September 4, 2022

These are the people who force people to disrespect Bollywood.. #RanveerSingh this guy is so irritating https://t.co/SYE7V8KSsj — Vedha HRX (@HrtihikB) September 4, 2022

You see this act her by RS is exactly why I won't ever fall for how he treats DP in front of camera. It's nothing special to him. He behaves like this with everybody..man or woman. It's embarrassing for her at this point. A whole married man doing this.. RK would never. https://t.co/jyIgpZ1oQp September 4, 2022

Remember people calling this guy a gentleman who respects women and proudly flaunts Deepika as his wife just because Ranbir made that comment on Alia https://t.co/P0O47n9N8t — Udit (@udit_buch) September 4, 2022

How ppl find this guy and Ranbir Kapoor remotely attractive is beyond me https://t.co/K3fOTxnxCz — (@Pain_Szn07) September 4, 2022

Most ppl are just calling this embarrassing & cringe but if this was Deepika or any other female actress in his place, we will have hundreds slut shamming her, questioning her character & sympathising with the poor loyal husband for putting up with a wife like that https://t.co/6C4jCNgEv3 — (@DeepTake) September 4, 2022

Produced by Karan Johar under his digital content company Dharmatic Entertainment, 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' revolves around the glamorous lives of Neelam Kothari (wife of Sameer Soni), Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan), and Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday). The four ladies recently wrapped up the second season of the reality show streaming on Netflix.