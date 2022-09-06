Search icon
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2: Netizens slam Ranveer Singh for getting foot massage from Maheep Kapoor

Bollywood wives Bhavna Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Seema Kiran Sajdeh meet Ranveer Singh on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 06:21 PM IST

Credit: Ranveer Singh/Instagram

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 has been making headlines ever since it was released on Netflix. The series stars Chunkey Pandey’s wife Bhavna Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor, actor Samir Soni’s wife Neelam Kothari, and Sohail Khan’s ex-wife Seema Kiran Sajdeh. 

In one of the episodes, all four gorgeous Bollywood wives meet Ranveer Singh on the sets of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. During the meeting, Ranveer hurts himself and puts his foot on Maheep’s lap. This becomes awkward for Maheep, meanwhile, the other 3 Bollywood wives also start laughing.

However, this scene did not go well with the viewers who took Twitter and slammed the actor for ‘crossing the line’. One of the social media users wrote, “I know this is staged, scripted but all l want to say is this doesn't help his image in anyways. I just hope it isn't too late by the time he finally disassociates himself from Karan. @RanveerOfficial focus on the legacy you want to create because am sure this ain't it.”

The second one said, “These are the people who force people to disrespect Bollywood.. #RanveerSingh this guy is so irritating.”

The third person wrote, “You see this act her by RS is exactly why I won't ever fall for how he treats DP in front of camera. It's nothing special to him. He behaves like this with everybody..man or woman. It's embarrassing for her at this point. A whole married man doing this.. RK would never.”

The fourth person wrote, “Remember people calling this guy a gentleman who respects women and proudly flaunts Deepika as his wife just because Ranbir made that comment on Alia”

The fifth person tweeted, “How ppl find this guy and Ranbir Kapoor remotely attractive is beyond me.”

Produced by Karan Johar under his digital content company Dharmatic Entertainment, 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' revolves around the glamorous lives of Neelam Kothari (wife of Sameer Soni), Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan), and Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday). The four ladies recently wrapped up the second season of the reality show streaming on Netflix.

