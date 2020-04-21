Did Sanjeeda Shaikh call off her relationship with Aamir Ali and move out of their house?

The rumours of Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh's separation refuses to die down even now. The couple who has been married for almost eight years have been living separately for quite some time now. Amidst now, it was also reported that they welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy. Sanjeeda has been living at her mother's house with her newborn baby and Aamir has been visiting them frequently to spend quality time together.

Now as per reports in Spotboye, Sanjeeda moved out of Aamir and her house without letting him know. The entertainment portal also reported that it was Sanjeeda who called off their relationship and told Aamir that she is staying at her mother's house for a few days. But she never returned home.

The couple is yet to file for divorce and might do it post the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Meanwhile, talking about welcoming a baby girl via surrogacy, a source had told Bombay Times, "Differences started cropping up between them some time ago, but they were trying their best to not let it hamper their relationship. Matters escalated a few days after Sanjeeda returned from a shoot in London in October last year, and she left for her parental home."

While about their separation, a source told HT Cafe, "The couple seems to have mutually decided to separate. They have decided to live and let live. While Sanjeeda’s work has been a good excuse to be apart and gauge the situation, the couple has been facing some personal issues as well. Only time will tell if this arrangement is permanent or not."