'Dance Deewane 3': Sidharth Shukla recreates 'Dil To Pagal Hai' scene with Madhuri Dixit and it's magical

Sidharth Shukla recently visited the sets of the dance-based reality show ‘Dance Deewane 3’ to promote ‘Broken But Beautiful 3.’ A few photos of the handsome actor sharing stage with the judges Madhuri Dixit Nene, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande surfaced on the internet and that has left his fans in frenzy.

Now, a video of Sidharth Shukla from ‘Dance Deewane 3,’ has gone viral where he can be seen recreating a popular romantic scene from the 1997 film ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ with Madhuri Dixit. It is being widely shared across fan pages on Instagram and Twitter.

Sidharth also shared a video on his Instragram page from the set of 'Dance Deewane 3' where he and Madhuri are seen enacting the song 'Tera Naam Liya.' Urging the fans to watch the show he captioned the video, "Watch #AgastyaRao this weekend on #Dancedeewane3."

Sidharth Shukla became a rage after he won ‘Bigg Boss 13’ which helped him create a massive fan following. The actor is one of those frequently trends on social media and is loved by his fans.

Meanwhile, ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ is huge among his fans and has received a positive response. It is the story of Agastya Rao and Rumi Desai who are very different from each other. They both experience love and heartbreak. The web series shows different journeys of different people who are in love and what happens when they fall out of love. The first two seasons had Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi as their leads.