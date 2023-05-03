'Bring it on': Tina Datta shuts down trolls, says their personal attacks won't change her

Tina Datta

Television actress Tina Datta is quite active on social media. The actress is used to trolls as well. In a recent post, Tina gave a strong reply to her haters and naysayers. Tina was a part of Bigg Boss 16, and she was targeted by the netizens, even after the show ended. During the show, her equation with Shalin Bhanot was questioned, and she was mercilessly trolled by netizens. However, the actress is determined to stay unaffected by hate.

On Wednesday, April 3, Tina dropped a carousel post with a long note. In the photos, Tina looked charming in white, and she told her haters to 'bring it on.' Datta wrote, "In a world where you may believe in throwing hatred and negativity let me tell you the more you try to pull me down, the greater my zeal to rise higher. You talk because I must be doing something right to give you a talking point so karte raho, kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna!"

She further assured the naysayers that their personal attacks won't change her bit, "My lovely trollers bring it on because what you say reflects who you are not me, the way I handle it shows my dignity! I won’t change because a little bit of negativity can not overpower my zeal and positivity!"

Here's the post

As soon as Tina dropped the post, few of her fans praised her brave stand against hatred. One of her fans dropped a long comment about Tina, and wrote, "No matter what words you all haters thrown at her, the Brand Tina Datta is already slaying above you all, TinaDatta is successful, Empowered self-made woman, so haters keep barking behind her, that 's where you all belong Behind her, now Haters are crying, A river TinaDatta keep going my Queen we love you, no matter what other people say or do we are here for you only My Dear Tinziii u have a kind and beautiful heart,u r amazing perfect wonderful u r shining star, shine bright like a diamond."

A netizen wrote, "Tina jo log apni life mein happy and satisfied nahi hote woh dusre ke life mein troll Karkar apna frustration nikaalte hai (Tina the unhappy people troll others and vent out their frustration on others). Don't worry keep shining tinzi. On the work front, Tina is currently seen with Jay Bhanusali in the romantic drama series Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.