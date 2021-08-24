'Bigg Boss OTT’: Urfi Javed reveals she was called a ‘porn actress’, abused by father

Urfi Javed, who was recently seen competing in 'Bigg Boss OTT', has now made some surprising personal confessions.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan after her eviction from the show, the actress reflected on her difficult childhood.

Urfi revealed that after her images were posted on an adult website when she was in school, she had no support from her family. Her relatives began accusing her of being a porn actress and demanded to see her bank account. Urfi also revealed that her father was physically and mentally abusive to her.

Urfi said, “I was not even in college, I was in the eleventh standard. It was tough because I didn't have my family's support. My family blamed me, I was victim-blamed. My relatives went so far as to call me a porn star. They wanted me to check my bank account, expecting to find crores. My father was physically and mentally abusive, and that torture lasted two years. I couldn't remember my own name; people said such nasty things about me. No girl should go through what I went through.”

“Even when my father victim-blamed me, I was not allowed to say anything, all I could do was suffer their torture, I was always told that girls don't have a voice, that only men are allowed to make decisions. I didn't know I had a voice, but when I left my house, it took me so long just to survive,” she added.

Urfi Javed is well recognised for her roles as Avni in ALT Balaji's 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania,' Aarti in 'Meri Durga,' Bella in 'Bepannaah,' and Mira in 'Puncch Beat Season 2'.