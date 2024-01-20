Bigg Boss 17: Salman grills Vicky's bhabhi for his mom's statement on Ankita, actress' mother says 'mujhe khud ko..'

Headlines

A week before the grand finale, Salman Khan hosts family members of Bigg Boss 17 contestants and asks some blunt questions to them.

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 07:37 AM IST

Edited by

Bigg Boss 17: A week before the grand finale, Salman Khan returns to the show, to host the much-awaited Weekend Ka Vaar. In the upcoming episode, Salman welcomes family members of Ankita and Mannara. Ankita's mother, Vicky's sister-in-law, and Mannara's sister join Salman for the weekend episode. 

After the family week special, Vicky Jain's mom made some surprising statements about Ankita to the media. She went on to say that Vicky had to make investments to get married to an actress. In another interview, Ranjana Jain said that the family was against their marriage. 

Coming back to the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman confronts, Vicky's bhabhi, Reshmi Jain, and asks, "Aapka point of view kya hai Ankita aur Vicky ke rishte par? (What is your point of view on Ankita-Vicky's relationship?)"  Reshmi replies, "Jo dikh raha hai, woh hume kuch-kuch cheezein theek nahi lag rahi. Jo bhi cheezein nahi honi chaiye (We are not okay with a few things that have come out, that shouldn't have happend)." Then Salman asks her about Vicky's mom's statement. "Aapki sasu ma ne press mein statement di hai, woh aapse sidha-sidha puchta hoon, 'Hum humesha se Vicky aur Ankita ke shaadi ke khilaaf the,' kya yeh sach hai? (Your mother-in-law said in the press 'We were against Vicky and Ankita's marriage,' is it true?)." 

Before Reshmi tries to say something, Ankita's mom, Vandana Pandis Lokhande reacts, "Mujhe khud ko aascharya lag raha hai ki yeh kyu bola unhone (Even I'm surprised why did she make such statements)." 

Here's the promo

The Weekend Ka Vaar will also be graced by Anil Kapoor, promoting Fighter, and Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon, promoting their rom-com Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Amid the promotions and honest confessions, one of the nominated members from Team B (Ankita, Vicky, Ayesha Khan, and Isha Malviya) will be eliminated based on the voting by the audience that was present at the roast segment. 

