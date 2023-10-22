Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan flirts with Kangana Ranaut, asks '10 saal baad kya kar rahi ho', actress reacts- Watch

On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan displays his flirting skills on Kangnana Ranaut's request, and the actor manages to impress the actress.

Salman Khan continues hosting Weekend Ka Vaar at Bigg Boss 17, and he welcomes Kangana Ranaut on the show. Kangana is a straightforward personality. In recent times, no one dared to flirt with her, except Salman Khan. On the Weekend Ka Vaar, Kangana Ranaut makes an impressive entry on the Bigg Boss sets.

While promoting her upcoming movie, Tejas, Kangana enters the Bigg Boss house in a beautiful pink saree. Kangana's look inspires Salman to display his flirting talent. Kangana asks Salman to show his flirting skills, and the actor quickly comes up with pick-up lines. At first, Salman compliments Kangana, "Badi khoobsurat lag rahi hai aap (You're looking very beautiful)," Kangana responds, "Thank you." Salman later asks Kangana, "Agle 10 saal ke baad kya kar rahi ho (What will do after 10 years)?" The actress blushes and opens her arms to give him a hug. Later, Salman and Kangana even dance to the actor's popular song Billi Billi, from his movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Here's the video

On Saturday, Salman Khan hosted Season 17's first Weekend Ka Vaar. During the episode, Salman slammed Isha Malviya for being unclear about her relationship status with Abhishek Kumar. Salman showed an interview clip of Isha before the show. In the video, Isha expressed her wish to see him after the gap of one-and-a-half years. Then he showed the footage of premiere night, where Isha accused Abhishek of assaulting her physically. Salman schooled Isha for being so dubious in nature. Salman asserted that the accusations she made against Abhishek were very serious, and on the next day, she agreed for Abhishek to share their room.

Salman even blasted Abhishek Kumar for his aggressive behaviour and gave him a reality check on his weekly performance. On Sunday, Salman will announce this week's voting results. It will be interesting to see that among Mannara Chopra, Naved Sole, and Abhishek Kumar, who will be evicted from the house.