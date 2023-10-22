Headlines

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan flirts with Kangana Ranaut, asks '10 saal baad kya kar rahi ho', actress reacts- Watch

NIC should release details of all MPs' login locations: Mahua Moitra

Kriti Sanon reacts to sister Nupur Sanon's performance in Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao: 'Super confident debut'

'Tu acting karlega?': Raj Kundra reveals Shilpa Shetty's reaction to UT69, says 'flying chappal came at my face'

Football great, England and Manchester United legend, Sir Bobby Charlton dies at 86

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan flirts with Kangana Ranaut, asks '10 saal baad kya kar rahi ho', actress reacts- Watch

Kriti Sanon reacts to sister Nupur Sanon's performance in Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao: 'Super confident debut'

'Tu acting karlega?': Raj Kundra reveals Shilpa Shetty's reaction to UT69, says 'flying chappal came at my face'

7 superfoods to prevent kidney stones

Biggest victory margin in ODI World Cup history

Health benefits of green chillies 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan flirts with Kangana Ranaut, asks '10 saal baad kya kar rahi ho', actress reacts- Watch

Kriti Sanon reacts to sister Nupur Sanon's performance in Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao: 'Super confident debut'

'Tu acting karlega?': Raj Kundra reveals Shilpa Shetty's reaction to UT69, says 'flying chappal came at my face'

HomeTelevision

Television

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan flirts with Kangana Ranaut, asks '10 saal baad kya kar rahi ho', actress reacts- Watch

On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan displays his flirting skills on Kangnana Ranaut's request, and the actor manages to impress the actress.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 12:03 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Salman Khan continues hosting Weekend Ka Vaar at Bigg Boss 17, and he welcomes Kangana Ranaut on the show. Kangana is a straightforward personality. In recent times, no one dared to flirt with her, except Salman Khan. On the Weekend Ka Vaar, Kangana Ranaut makes an impressive entry on the Bigg Boss sets. 

While promoting her upcoming movie, Tejas, Kangana enters the Bigg Boss house in a beautiful pink saree. Kangana's look inspires Salman to display his flirting talent. Kangana asks Salman to show his flirting skills, and the actor quickly comes up with pick-up lines. At first, Salman compliments Kangana, "Badi khoobsurat lag rahi hai aap (You're looking very beautiful)," Kangana responds, "Thank you." Salman later asks Kangana, "Agle 10 saal ke baad kya kar rahi ho (What will do after 10 years)?" The actress blushes and opens her arms to give him a hug.  Later, Salman and Kangana even dance to the actor's popular song Billi Billi, from his movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. 

Here's the video

On Saturday, Salman Khan hosted Season 17's first Weekend Ka Vaar. During the episode, Salman slammed Isha Malviya for being unclear about her relationship status with Abhishek Kumar. Salman showed an interview clip of Isha before the show. In the video, Isha expressed her wish to see him after the gap of one-and-a-half years. Then he showed the footage of premiere night, where Isha accused Abhishek of assaulting her physically. Salman schooled Isha for being so dubious in nature. Salman asserted that the accusations she made against Abhishek were very serious, and on the next day, she agreed for Abhishek to share their room. 

Salman even blasted Abhishek Kumar for his aggressive behaviour and gave him a reality check on his weekly performance. On Sunday, Salman will announce this week's voting results. It will be interesting to see that among Mannara Chopra, Naved Sole, and Abhishek Kumar, who will be evicted from the house. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi air pollution: 10 tips to maintain your lung health

Gaganyaan: Countdown to India's space crew module's first test flight to start today

NED vs SL ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Lucknow

Dil Hai Ranjhana: Second song from Kangana Ranaut's film gives glimpses of Tejas' rigorous training at Air Force Academy

India-Canada Row: Canada withdraws 41 diplomats from India after government's deadline

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE