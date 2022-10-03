Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan indirectly talks about Me Too allegations, says 'bahut bada utaar dekha hai'

Sajid Khan/Instagram

Hosted by Salman Khan, the popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss is back with its latest season, Bigg Boss 16, and the show has got stuck in controversies since its first day itself as Bollywood director Sajid Khan, who was accused of sexual harassment by multiple female colleagues during the Me Too movement in India in 2018, entered the show as a contestant.

In the premiere episode on Saturday, October 1, Sajid revealed that he has been out of work for the last four years saying, "I did not have much work, have been at home for past four years. So, when the Colors team called me up, I decided I should come here and maybe learn something about myself. If I do all the household work myself here, I think I will become a more nicer and humbler person."

Talking indirectly about the Me Too allegations, Sajid Khan added, "I have seen many ups and downs in my life and been very low in the past four years". The Sultan star interrupted him and said, "Ek hi utaar dekha hai, baaki sab chadaav tha (You have seen only one low, rest all were highs) to which the director replied, "Bahut bada utaar dekha hai (That was a very huge low)".

Sajid even talked about his two biggest box office failures, Himmatwala and Humshakals as he added, "There’s a saying that failure destroys people. But in my case, my success destroyed me. I became very arrogant with three back-to-back hits. So, I thought I had become infallible, I can never make a wrong film."

"I started giving arrogant statements so the almighty slapped me and Himmatwala became a flop. I became slightly humble but got another slap and Humshakals became another flop. After Humshakals, I hid my face", the director said before further revealing how he was kicked out of Housefull 4 after the Me Too allegations against him.



Sajid, who is the brother of director-choreographer Farah Khan, concluded, "I started writing after Humshakals. I was making Housefull 4 but got kicked out of the movie. My credit was taken away. I felt like this was all the god’s way of telling me that I have to become a slightly nicer person".

Housefull 4, the fourth installment in the comedy franchise, was directed by Farhad Samji. Released in the Diwali 2019 week, it featured Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda in the leading roles.