BB16-fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary breaks silence on reports of bagging Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, Salman Khan's film

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finished as the second runner-up in Bigg Boss 16 behind Shiv Thakare and MC Stan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 01:31 PM IST

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary/Instagram

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was one of the frontrunners to win the Bigg Boss 16 title, but she finished as the second runner-up falling behind Shiv Thakare, who ended up second, and MC Stan, who emerged victorious in the Salman Khan-hosted show's Grand Finale on Sunday, February 12.

When the actress was locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, there were reports that she has bagged Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki and had also been offered a film in Salman Khan's production banner SKF (Salman Khan Films). In a recent interview, Priyanka finally reacted to these reports.

Speaking to ETimes TV, she said, "I don’t have any idea about Shah Rukh Khan sir’s film because I have just come out and haven’t got a chance to speak with anyone. Salman Sir had asked me to meet him after the show that I know but there is nothing more to it as of now. For me, both SRK and Salman sir are like God. I have no idea about the offers."

In the Grand Finale too, Salman was quite visibly shocked when he announced her eviction as the superstar too thought that she would end up lifting the trophy. Khan even called her the real winner of this season as she stood tall against the gang of friends called 'mandali' inside the house during its entire duration.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary starred in a double-meaning adult film in 2019 called 3G Gaali Galoch Girls for Ullu streaming app. She gained nationwide fame after starring as the lead character Tejo Kaur Sandhu in the Colors TV family drama serial Udaariyaan in which she was paired opposite Ankit Gupta. Ankit too was one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss 16, but he was evicted by the housemates after spending 84 days in the house.

READ | 'Asli winner Priyanka kahan hai?': Netizens ask as Farah Khan hosts 'party of the year' for Bigg Boss 16 'mandali'

