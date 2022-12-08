Bigg Boss 16: Netizens react after Sreejita De re-enters the house, say 'Tina Datta ki fake harkate ab...'

File Photo

In the upcoming Bigg Boss 16 episode, fans will see Sreejita De re-entering the house as the wild card contestant. Netizens are so excited to witness Sreejita's entry and Tina Datta’s reaction to it.

In the promo shared by the official page of Colors TV, Sreejita can be seen giving a reality check to Tina Datta about her ‘fake’ feelings for Shalin Bhanot. There have been constant ups and downs, and lots of arguments between the two. In an ongoing conversation, Shalin says to Tina to not worry about him and that he goes only where he feels wanted.

He further added that whatever Tina is doing is correct and he is wrong. Upset Tina says to Shalin that she is the one wrong and thanks him for giving her closure. Eliminated in the first week of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Sreejita De re-enters the house as a wildcard, bringing lots of drama and fun along.

Netizens also reacted to it, one of them wrote, “Sree she will surely give a reality check to Tina Datta!!! Tina datta ki fake harkate ab saamne aaengi .. i hope she tells shalin ki vo isko ghaas bhi nahi daalti hai.” The second one said, “Ab maza aayega bhai sreejita sare memes dekh ke aayi lagta hai batayegi kese camera me dekh k Tina chalu hoti.”

Bigg Boss announces everyone to gather in the living area and asks the housemates to better their game before it’s too late, for that he has organized a Yoga session for all to open their minds. That’s when Sreejita comes to the picture and is seen in the activity room doing Yoga.

One by one Bigg Boss asks the housemates to go into the activity room where Sreejita will make them do yoga positions. As Tina enters the activity room, Sreejita does not let her meet and asks to maintain a distance. She tells Tina that her heart is black, and her vibe isn’t good.