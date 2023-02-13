Bigg Boss 16 grand finale: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary eliminated after making it to the top three

Priyanka Chahar Chouhdhary in Bigg Boss 16

Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 after making it to the top three. This means the winner will now be decided from among MC Stan and Shiv Thakare, the top two. Earlier in the evening, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam were eliminated in the grand finale of the popular reality show.

Priyanka, 26, is best known for playing the lead role of Tejo in the popular Colors TV show Udaariyaan. She had entered the Bigg Boss house along with her co-star Ankit Gupta and their chemistry was much-talked about during their stay on the show. Before the show, she had started her career in music videos before getting her break in TV with the Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Interestingly, Priyanka had been tipped to win in several polls conducted before the grand finale. Even in a Twitter poll conducted by DNA, fans gave the actress over half the total votes. The actress polled 50.5% of the 4940 votes in the poll, closely followed by Shiv Thakare with 38.6% of the total votes. MC Stan and Archana Gautam lagged far behind in the counting.

Bigg Boss 16 finale began telecast on Colors TV and Voot from 7pm on Sunday, February 12, bringing to an end several months of entertainment, tasks, infighting, and competition. The grand finale featured stand up acts from Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek as well as dance performances by the finalists. Apart from this, the occasion also saw some reunions as some of the most popular ex-contestants from the show returned.

The winner will be crowned later on Sunday night. The winner will receive a prize money of Rs 31.80 lakhs along with a brand new Grand i10 Nios car, along with a trophy shaped like a golden unicorn.