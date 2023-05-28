'I'm still in a state of shock': Gori Nagori explains what went wrong at sister's wedding, says 'they pulled my hair'

Gori Nagori

On May 24, Rajasthani artiste and performer Gori Nagori shared an unsavoury incident with her followers. The dancer uploaded a reel on her Instagram that captured some disturbing visuals. The performer revealed that she was physically assaulted by her elder sister's husband- her brother-in-law, Javed Hussian, and his friends. Gori even stated that the police refused to take action against her brother-in-law, Javed Huss friend.

On Sunday, Gori interacted with a media portal and stated that she is in a state of shock. In a report of Etimes, Gori revealed that on May 22, she, her boyfriend Sunny Choudhary, and her team went to Ajmer's Kishangarh, Rajasthan, to attend younger sister Yasmin's wedding. Gori further added that after Nikaah, Gori's boyfriend, Sunny got into a verbal argument with Javed and his friends. The verbal spat soon turned ugly and Hussian with his group started beating Sunny. The performer further added that when she tried to intervene, "They pulled my hair," Gori added. She further said, "I'm still in a state of shock." After the incident, Gori returned to Delhi, but she's planning to go Kishangrah back to file a complaint.

Here's Gori Nagori's reel

In her Instagram reel, Gori claimed that she reached the Gegal police station in this regard, she was not heard there. Ghori Nagori alleged that she reached out with her complaint but police personnel started joking with her and asked her to click selfies. She got very upset when no one heard her in the critical condition she and her team was and Gori returned home without any complaint. Gori gained nationwide popularity by participating in Bigg Boss 16. In the Salman Khan-hosted show, Gori got evicted in the early phase of the 16th season.