'Bigg Boss 15': Simba Nagpal throws Umar Riaz in swimming pool during task, Ieshaan Sehgaal calls him out

‘Bigg Boss 15’ has provided fans with every form of entertainment in less than a month. The conflicts, blossoming love angles, drama, and catfights have all been seen by the audience. The fact that the season has seen a number of violent events is something that has captured everyone's attention. Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundra, and Jay Bhanushali have lost their cool and had violent altercations often but this time it isn’t them.

Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal had a verbal spat on a recent ‘Bigg Boss 15’ live feed. The two, who are frequently seen at odds with one another, clashed once again over a familiar issue. Simba engaged in a physical altercation with Umar, which surprised the show's viewers.

He pushed Umar hard enough that he fell into the water. He escaped injury because he fell straight into the pool; else, he would have suffered a serious injury. Ieshaan Sehgaal, who was standing nearby, ran up and condemned Simba, saying he had done the wrong thing. Umar Riaz allegedly abused Simba Nagpal, causing the latter to become enraged and push him into the pool.

For the unversed, Special guests paid a visit to the 'Bigg Boss 15' house on the most recent episode. Former participants Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Kamya Panjabi, and Gautam Gulati returned to the show to offer tips to the contestants.