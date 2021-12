'Bigg Boss 15': Rajiv Adatia, Ritesh evicted from Salman Khan's show

Rajiv Adatia and Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh has been evicted from the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house. Host Salman Khan announced double eviction during the ‘Sunday ka Vaar’ episode.

The controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’ has been making headlines due to various reasons since the show started in October this year. Rajiv Adatia and Ritesh entered the house as wildcard entries. Netizens loved Rajiv as he was a great entertainer. On the other hand, people slammed Ritesh for his behaviour towards Rakhi Sawant.

On Saturday, host Salman Khan, who is close to Rakhi, bashed at Ritesh for mistreating his wife. The host said, “Bade bade log apni patniyo se aise baat nahi karte jaise aap kar rahe ho. Aap ye dikhaana chah rahe ho ki me Rakhi ke upper hukumat karta hu? Kya fayda yaar tumhari education ka agar tumko nahi pata hai ki apni patni se kaise baat karte hai. Tameez hai?”

Salman then asked Rakhi, “Kyu bardaash kar rahe ho? Tum Rakhi Sawant ho yaar” To which Rakhi replied, “me isly nahi bolti kyuki ye fir mujhe chod ke permanently chale jaayenge.” Salman Khan then said, “haan toh jaane do yaar. Zindgi bhar aise rahogi kya aap?”.

Salman Khan asked Ritesh, “Aap hain kon? Pura Hindustan aapko jaanta hai Rakhi ki vjy se. Aur aap inhi ke upper chad rhe ho? Arey aapko jaanta kaun tha yaar? Jab se aap aaye ho me control kiye jaarha hu.”

Not only Salman Bashed, but he also warned Ritesh and said, “Bigg Boss ke ghar me yaa apne ghar me, Rakhi se aise badtameeze se baat ki toh accha nahi hoga.”