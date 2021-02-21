'Bigg Boss 14' Grand Finale: Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya's epic face-off as Salman Khan kickstarts final episode

The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 14' is a much-awaited episode for its fans. Teasing about the Sunday night episode, Colors TV, in anticipation, released 2 promo videos on their social media accounts that show contestants competing for the winner's trophy dancing on the stage. Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, and Aly Goni are the finalists of Salman Khan's controversial reality show.

The video shows the 'bromance' of Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya as they take to the streets for their finale night performance. The two friends can be seen seated on a bike with a sidecar as the famous song from 'Sholay', 'Yeh Dosti', starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, plays in the background. For the uninformed, Aly and Rahul have managed to maintain a strong bond in the 'Bigg Boss 14' house. Some have touted their brotherhood as one of the strongest in the history of the reality show.

Apart from Aly, Rahul can also be seen performing with fellow finalist Rubina Dilaik. They are seen in a face-off as they perform to the title track of 'Race'. The performance will remind audiences of Rahul and Rubina's history of being arch-rivals on the show.

In the second video, Rakhi Sawant is also seen performing on the stage to various songs, including the haunting number 'Julie'. For the uninformed, Rakhi took on the persona of 'Julie', who, she claimed, is a lost soul who has been inside the 'Bigg Boss' house for 400 years.

'Bigg Boss 14' grand finale will also see Madhuri Dixit promoting her upcoming show. Actors from the TV show 'Choti Sardarni' will also be seen on the show.

Are you excited for the 'Bigg Boss 14' grand finale?